Rising tall from the icy waters of the Mississippi River, Tower Rock has stood for centuries as a nautical landmark. And with water levels at their lowest in years, it serves as a destination for local adventurers.

Perry County, Missouri, conservation agent Chris Doran, who heads the Tower Rock Conservation area in Altenburg, Missouri, said when the water line gets low enough, visitors are able to walk across the dry riverbed to reach the massive limestone formation.

"When it's 7.2 feet on the Cape Girardeau side and 1.5 on the Chester (Illinois) side, people can skip from rock to rock to get out there," Doran said.

Doran said this phenomenon occurs every two to three years when the Mississippi starts drawing down.

"The public is more than welcome, but use your best judgment," he said. "If it's icy, it's easy to slip and fall."

Metal debris rests on a receded bank of the Mississippi River at Tower Rock on Friday in Perry County, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS

Sometimes called the Grand Tower, the site was encountered by the Lewis and Clark expedition on the 23rd day of their voyage up river in 1803. Meriwether Lewis described it in his journal as a "most beautiful and commanding view."

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Tower Rock is an erosional remnant formed some 400 million years ago by shifts in the river's channel.

It stands about 60 feet above normal water levels, but with the Mississippi's current levels, the formation is in excess of 100 feet. A small forest of oak, hickory, beech and pine trees thrives at its peak. The surrounding dry, rocky riverbed holds large pools of ice and sometimes displays artifacts from bygone eras, including one massive iron machine that long has been underwater.

Sarah Dippold of Perryville, Missouri, and Josh Engert of Altenburg said they visit the spot often, to listen to the river and enjoy the view.