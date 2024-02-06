DES MOINES, Iowa — A long stretch of hot, dry weather has left the Mississippi River so low that barge companies are reducing their loads just as Midwest farmers are preparing to harvest crops and send tons of corn and soybeans downriver to the Gulf of Mexico.

The transport restrictions are a headache for barge companies, but even more worrisome for thousands of farmers who have watched drought scorch their fields for much of the summer. Now they will face higher prices to transport what remains of their crops.

Farmer Bruce Peterson, who grows corn and soybeans in southeastern Minnesota, chuckled wryly that the dry weather had withered his family's crop so extensively they won't need to worry so much about the high cost of transporting the goods downriver.

"We haven't had rain here for several weeks so our crop size is shrinking," Peterson said. "Unfortunately, that has taken care of part of the issue."

About 60% of U.S. grain exports are taken by barge down the Mississippi to New Orleans, where the corn, soybeans and wheat is stored and ultimately transferred to other ships. It's usually an inexpensive, efficient way to transport crops, as a typical group of 15 barges lashed together carries as much cargo as about 1,000 trucks.

Towboats work in low water levels along the Mississippi River on Friday in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press

But as river levels drop, that cost has soared. The cargo rate from St. Louis southward is now up 77% above the three-year average.

Prices have risen because the river south of St. Louis does not remain consistently deep enough now to accommodate typical barges, forcing companies to load less into each vessel and string fewer barges together.

North of St. Louis, a series of locks and dams guarantees a 9-foot-deep channel as far north as Minneapolis-St. Paul. But that's not the case in the lower Mississippi.

"We're keeping things moving but could use some rain, some help from Mother Nature," said Merritt Lane, president of Canal Barge Co. of New Orleans.

Canal Barge, which works much of the Mississippi as well as the Illinois and Ohio rivers, has had to lighten loads so barges ride higher in the water. The company also can't link as many barges together because the shipping lane is narrower, Lane said.

A towboat powers past barges on one side and exposed riverbed on the other along the Mississippi River on Friday in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press