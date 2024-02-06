Low-interest loans available for disaster victims

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Missouri businesses and residents affected by severe storms, tornadoes, hail and straight-line winds that occurred April 5, according to a news release issued Friday, April 14, by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request received April 13, from Gov. Michael Parson.

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Stoddard and Wayne counties in Missouri.

"Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster," SBA director Tanya N. Garfield of the department's Disaster Field Operations Center-West said in the release.

Getting help

SBA customer service representatives are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, now through Thursday, May 4, at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center set up at Lutesville Presbyterian Church, 106 Railroad St., Marble Hill, Missouri. The representatives will be there to answer questions about SBA's disaster loan program, explain the application process and help individuals complete their applications. No appointment is necessary.