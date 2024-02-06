Low-income apartments planned for south side

Site preparations are underway for a multimillion dollar low-income housing project in Cape Girardeau.

Liberty Apartments will be built in the 1100 block of Walnut Street east of West End Boulevard. The development will consist of 40 single-story, two-bedroom apartments in seven buildings (six six-unit buildings and one four-unit structure) plus a single-story community center. Building permits for the project, listing a total development cost of $4.565 million, were filed last week with the Cape Girardeau Development Services office.

"We got the final approval (for the project) in October from the Missouri Housing Development Commission," said Melissa Stickel, executive director of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, formerly the Community Caring Council. "That really kicked off the whole process" of finalizing construction plans, securing project financing and so forth.

Groundbreaking for the apartment development took place earlier this week. The project is scheduled for completion in April 2020.

"We, the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, will officially be the owners of the property and co-developers of the project along with RCH development and the Cape Area Community Housing Development Corporation," Stickel said.

Community Counseling Center is also involved in the project and will provide supportive services for 10 of the apartment units. The remaining 30 units will be income based, Stickel said.