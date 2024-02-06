Loving and learning from a distance at Jefferson Elementary

For local Jefferson Elementary School students, daily life has changed drastically over the past week.

The school’s usual atmosphere of excited elementary students fell silent Wednesday when a precautionary suspension of in-person classes took effect due to the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

In the days since, educators at the elementary school have begun learning to use an abundance of online-learning platforms and students have adjusted to new, remote learning methods, including Class Dojo, Seesaw and Facebook Groups.

Despite the dizzying flurry of changes to their routines, one aspect of daily life hasn’t changed for Jefferson Elementary students — the constant care expressed by principal Leigh Ragsdale.

Ragsdale and her staff have found ways to express their love for students from a distance, which now include daily Facebook Live broadcasts to start the day with positive messages to students from their principal and personal greetings to local students and families, in addition to community-based initiatives such as feeding programs from 10 a.m. to noon each day at the school.

On Saturday, a neighborhood parade of teachers was mentioned to STREAM specialist Kelley Branch while she was on maternity leave.

Similar events have been held in school districts nationwide recently as a way to maintain contact with students while abiding with suggested protocols for students’ precautionary self-isolation.

Branch passed the suggestion onto Ragsdale, and, in less than 24 hours, a parade of nearly 15 cars and about 20 faculty and staff members was proceeding through south Cape Girardeau neighborhoods.

“I think that it just goes to show the amount of love and dedication in this building,” Ragsdale said. “The main reason we did it is because we believe human connectivity, and being connected to humans — even if it is, you know, through a screen, or from the car to the porch, or to the driveway, or in their cars — it just makes people feel good seeing the people that they love.”

Jefferson Elementary students Leighann and Travis Smith sat on either side of their younger brother, Trevor, as the parade turned out of the school’s parking lot and began down Jefferson Avenue.

Led by Branch as she waved out from the front vehicle’s passenger-side window, the parade was initially met with a mix of laughter and bewilderment from the group of children on the porch as they watched the decorated vehicles carry costumed teachers past their home.

As the procession continued, the laughter coming from the group of children grew louder and they began calling out to their teachers.

“At JE, we try to provide experiences that our students, families and community will remember forever,” Branch said. “Things that they can always have in their minds that they can think back on and remember with a smile and a full heart forever.”