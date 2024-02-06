Albert and Carma Heuring, 95 years old and still in love, will be celebrating their 76th wedding anniversary June 27.

They first met around the age of 15 and were married in 1942; they grew up in Scott City, but now live in Cape Girardeau.

Their marriage has lasted through World War II, several moves, and hours upon hours of square dancing.

The Heurings grew up in Scott City, but through the years they've lived in Florida for 15 years, Arizona for 18 years, North Carolina for nine years and West Plains, Missouri, for two years.

The first time they met was on a Sunday afternoon after a matinee at the local movie theater.

Albert and Carma Heuring on their wedding day June 27, 1942. Submitted

"We were walking home. Albert and two of his friends were in a car, and they stopped and wondered if I wanted a ride," Carma said. "I was kind of leery because I didn't know any of them. My girlfriend said, 'Well, they're all right,' so we went home with them."

Albert said he got lucky, because she had to get in the backseat with him.

"When we met, he went home and told his mom, 'I met the girl I'm gonna marry," Carma said.

When the couple first met, Carma was employed at the local telephone company, and she was still in high school; she graduated in 1940. Albert began work at the local cement plant in 1943. Soon after, though, he was drafted during World War II, and worked as a medic.

"We started going together for four years, then we got married," Albert said.

After the wedding, Albert and Carma began teaching "round dancing" -- a style closely related to square dancing -- when they lived in Arizona, and did so for the next 27 years.

"After the service, I got put in the infantry division. I was carrying stretchers from the frontlines, back. There was another guy, and I think he was doing the same thing," Albert said. "He didn't want to go up there anymore, so I took his place. He got his eye put out, from a mortar. He got sent back home."