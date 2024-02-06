Albert and Carma Heuring, 95 years old and still in love, will be celebrating their 76th wedding anniversary June 27.
They first met around the age of 15 and were married in 1942; they grew up in Scott City, but now live in Cape Girardeau.
Their marriage has lasted through World War II, several moves, and hours upon hours of square dancing.
The Heurings grew up in Scott City, but through the years they've lived in Florida for 15 years, Arizona for 18 years, North Carolina for nine years and West Plains, Missouri, for two years.
The first time they met was on a Sunday afternoon after a matinee at the local movie theater.
"We were walking home. Albert and two of his friends were in a car, and they stopped and wondered if I wanted a ride," Carma said. "I was kind of leery because I didn't know any of them. My girlfriend said, 'Well, they're all right,' so we went home with them."
Albert said he got lucky, because she had to get in the backseat with him.
"When we met, he went home and told his mom, 'I met the girl I'm gonna marry," Carma said.
When the couple first met, Carma was employed at the local telephone company, and she was still in high school; she graduated in 1940. Albert began work at the local cement plant in 1943. Soon after, though, he was drafted during World War II, and worked as a medic.
"We started going together for four years, then we got married," Albert said.
After the wedding, Albert and Carma began teaching "round dancing" -- a style closely related to square dancing -- when they lived in Arizona, and did so for the next 27 years.
"After the service, I got put in the infantry division. I was carrying stretchers from the frontlines, back. There was another guy, and I think he was doing the same thing," Albert said. "He didn't want to go up there anymore, so I took his place. He got his eye put out, from a mortar. He got sent back home."
Albert was in the service until 1945, but during that time, Carma was living with her parents in Scott City. The couple lived there until Albert retired from the cement plant after 37 years.
They then moved to Florida because many of their friends who loved square dancing had moved there as well. They have always loved the outdoors and did a lot of camping, according to Albert.
The couple spent time in the Ozarks when attending square dancing festivals, and Albert loved to fish when they lived in North Carolina.
When asked about their time spent in Arizona, Albert said it was nice, and he wished they still lived there.
"We had a 30-foot motorhome, and put 80,000 miles on it," Albert said.
When asked what makes a good marriage, Carma said, "Lots of patience, and tell 'em you love 'em."
"Love and trust" are two main qualities couples must have, Albert said.
As for Valentine's Day, the couple plans on spending today together.
"They're having a Sweetheart dinner here [today], so we plan to go to that," Carma said.
Carma has one sister, 97, who lives in Cape Girardeau, Glema; and Albert is the last remaining on his side of the family.
The Heurings have five children together; Sharon, Rick, Monica and twins Dean and Gene.
