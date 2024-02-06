From September 2018 to October of this year, The People’s Shelter has served more than 18,700 meals to Cape Girardeau residents experiencing homelessness.
The makeshift shelter is housed in the basement of St. James AME Church on North Street. The Rev. Renita Green, pastor of the church and founder of The People’s Shelter, said she has seen an average of 10 to 15 people seeking shelter each night during recent harsh weather. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church at 235 Broadway serves as a warming shelter; The People’s Shelter at 516 North St. opens it doors at 7 p.m. when the temperature drops below 32 degrees.
The People’s Shelter doesn’t need any more clothes right now.
Green said news coverage of the shelter often leads to lots of donations of clothing items, hygiene products, toiletries and other supplies. Right now, that’s not the shelter’s biggest need.
She advised those who wish to donate follow the Facebook page and the website, www.thepeoplesshelter.com, to find out the shelter’s specific, immediate needs.
“I don’t really like asking people for money,” Green said, noting monetary donations and volunteers are some of the shelter’s most immediate needs. “And the money’s just kind of to keep the place open because the church can’t foot the bill for all of it.”
The shelter serves three meals a day: a late-evening dinner at the church, breakfast in the morning and a sack lunch to go with those who stay overnight. The cost of these meals — which Green said typically runs between $1,400 and $1,500 per week — is paid for entirely by donations made to the shelter.
When the shelter closed last winter, Green said the homeless community went from having three meals a day to none.
In an effort to “get food to the people,” The People’s Shelter established the Community Lunch Box program, in which people could donate sack lunches by stocking the “lunch boxes” at eDen Salon and Spa, the Old Jefferson School and St. James AME Church.
While the lunch-box program is now closed for the winter, Green said those facing housing insecurity can still find nourishment at the shelter.
On Sundays, the church offers a community breakfast at which Green said she typically has about 25 people from the community who come just to eat.
Meals are donated, and Green said people sign up to bring meals through the shelter’s website.
When they don’t get enough signups to take care of the meals, Green said she simply takes to the shelter’s Facebook page and asks for support. It’s something she had to do just last week.
“I just put a note up, and just like that, POW! Four people were offering.”
The People’s Shelter doesn’t have enough volunteers.
About 80 people went through the shelter’s volunteer training, Green said, adding “we certainly have not had 80 people sign up.”
It’s tricky, she continued, because people have to figure out what kind of service actually works for their families and schedules.
Green has been able to “hire” a volunteer who Green said is paid a small stipend to be at the shelter overnight.
“But the idea is that the paid person will be our steady person and then a volunteer would work with them,” Green said, noting the importance of having at least one volunteer there to help “get people settled” when police officers bring people in during the middle of the night.
The volunteer training includes an overview of the shelter’s mission, basic instructions for meal preparation, tips for what to expect and volunteer responsibilities. Green said she held three trainings in November and plans to host another in January.
While training is helpful, Green said it’s not a prerequisite to volunteering.
“Our volunteers have helped create such a warm environment that people want to receive the services, they want to be connected,” Green said. “People feel valued and humanized and feel like there’s something better for [them], like life can be better.”
In addition to the need for more volunteers, Green said she is particularly worried about how to cover volunteer shifts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which she said are forecast to be “brutally cold.”
“How do you just turn people out?” Green said of the holidays, on which she said the shelter will likely need to be open for the entire day.
“We’ll definitely need people to consider sharing their day,” Green said. “If several people shared a few hours then it wouldn’t be such a burden on anybody.”
Green said she hopes the shelter can be “festive and healing,” as the holidays can be triggers for mental-health crises, addictions and substance-use disorder.
“The greatest time to show how we love people is when it’s the most difficult to show that love and giving up our own comfort and traditions and fun to include others,” Green said. “That’s a moment of real sacrifice.”
Not everyone can volunteer in this capacity, and that’s something Green knows well. But helping the community that is experiencing homelessness doesn’t always look like volunteering for a shift at the shelter. Sometimes, Green said, it looks like giving resources to make sure those people have a meal.
But at the heart of her ministry is time spent with the community.
“People are homeless because they’re broken, and programs don’t heal people; relationships heal people,” Green said. “ ... If we want to see our community heal, we have to be willing to do the work of healing.”
Green said she is always willing to talk to community groups about ways they can get involved in the ministry.
Asked whether she believed The People’s Shelter is a sustainable solution to the issue of homelessness in the city, Green said that depends on whether the community continues to offer support.
“The People’s Shelter is sustainable long term if the people sustain it,” Green said. “And that’s why we’re The People’s Shelter. It’s the people serving the people, people loving people. And as long as the people love the people, then it’s sustainable. Love is what sustains.”