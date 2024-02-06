From September 2018 to October of this year, The People’s Shelter has served more than 18,700 meals to Cape Girardeau residents experiencing homelessness.

The makeshift shelter is housed in the basement of St. James AME Church on North Street. The Rev. Renita Green, pastor of the church and founder of The People’s Shelter, said she has seen an average of 10 to 15 people seeking shelter each night during recent harsh weather. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church at 235 Broadway serves as a warming shelter; The People’s Shelter at 516 North St. opens it doors at 7 p.m. when the temperature drops below 32 degrees.

Immediate needs

The People’s Shelter doesn’t need any more clothes right now.

Green said news coverage of the shelter often leads to lots of donations of clothing items, hygiene products, toiletries and other supplies. Right now, that’s not the shelter’s biggest need.

She advised those who wish to donate follow the Facebook page and the website, www.thepeoplesshelter.com, to find out the shelter’s specific, immediate needs.

“I don’t really like asking people for money,” Green said, noting monetary donations and volunteers are some of the shelter’s most immediate needs. “And the money’s just kind of to keep the place open because the church can’t foot the bill for all of it.”

St. James AME Church is seen Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Cape Girardeau. Ben Matthews

Getting ‘food to the people’

The shelter serves three meals a day: a late-evening dinner at the church, breakfast in the morning and a sack lunch to go with those who stay overnight. The cost of these meals — which Green said typically runs between $1,400 and $1,500 per week — is paid for entirely by donations made to the shelter.

When the shelter closed last winter, Green said the homeless community went from having three meals a day to none.

In an effort to “get food to the people,” The People’s Shelter established the Community Lunch Box program, in which people could donate sack lunches by stocking the “lunch boxes” at eDen Salon and Spa, the Old Jefferson School and St. James AME Church.

While the lunch-box program is now closed for the winter, Green said those facing housing insecurity can still find nourishment at the shelter.

On Sundays, the church offers a community breakfast at which Green said she typically has about 25 people from the community who come just to eat.

Meals are donated, and Green said people sign up to bring meals through the shelter’s website.

When they don’t get enough signups to take care of the meals, Green said she simply takes to the shelter’s Facebook page and asks for support. It’s something she had to do just last week.

“I just put a note up, and just like that, POW! Four people were offering.”

‘Life can be better’

The People’s Shelter doesn’t have enough volunteers.