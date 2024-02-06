All sections
May 19, 2017
Love INC closes Cape office
Love INC of Southeast Missouri is closed. The agency has been serving Cape Girardeau for nine years. An unsigned news release in an email message from an address attributed to executive director Breita Church announced the closure. Love INC, whose name stands for Love In the Name of Christ, is a national organization dedicated to connecting people in need with faith-based resources, according to the company website. The Cape Girardeau chapter was founded in 2007...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Love INC of Southeast Missouri is closed.

The agency has been serving Cape Girardeau for nine years.

An unsigned news release in an email message from an address attributed to executive director Breita Church announced the closure.

Love INC, whose name stands for Love In the Name of Christ, is a national organization dedicated to connecting people in need with faith-based resources, according to the company website. The Cape Girardeau chapter was founded in 2007.

In Cape Girardeau, the organization was affiliated with several churches of different denominations, including Presbyterian, Baptist and Episcopal.

A call to the agency’s phone number Thursday reached a recorded message stating Love INC is closed, then directing those who need assistance to contact First Call for Help.

A phone call to First Call for Help was not returned.

Love INC SEMO’s board of directors made the decision Monday night during its regular meeting to end operations in Cape Girardeau, according to the email message.

“Many have supported us in many ways — in prayer, volunteer hours and financially. Many gave their heart to our community through Love INC SEMO. I offer my sincere thanks on behalf of the Board of Directors and myself,” the email message stated.

“Personally I am so grateful to have worked with the National Office of Love INC that is successful in so many other communities. Their guidance and wisdom has been priceless,” the message continued.

In the message, gratitude for all the assistance the organization received from loving volunteers, the staff and board of directors of Love INC SEMO was expressed.

“I am grateful for all of the church leaders that I have worked with, you are a guiding light in Cape Girardeau,” the message stated.

Also in the message was a statement recognizing the individuals and families Love INC SEMO had served in the last nine years.

On May 15, a post on the group’s Facebook page announced a fundraiser golf event, scheduled for May 22, had been canceled “because of low participation,” adding a thanks to those who did register.

Electronic messages to the organization were not returned Thursday.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

937 Broadway, Suite 104, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
