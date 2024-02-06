All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 11, 2017

Louisiana man dead after head-on crash on I-55

A Louisiana man died Tuesday night after colliding with another vehicle while driving the wrong way on I-55 near Fruitland. Leonard M. Giardelli Jr., 34, of Walker, Louisiana, was driving southbound in the northbound lane when his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado struck a semi truck traveling northbound head-on at the 106 mile marker shortly after 9 p.m., according to a report filed by Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. J. McCullough...

Tyler Graef

A Louisiana man died Tuesday night after colliding with another vehicle while driving the wrong way on I-55 near Fruitland.

Leonard M. Giardelli Jr., 34, of Walker, Louisiana, was driving southbound in the northbound lane when his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado struck a semi truck traveling northbound head-on at the 106 mile marker shortly after 9 p.m., according to a report filed by Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. J. McCullough.

Both Giardelli and the driver of the semi truck, Anthony Reed, 43, of Charleston, Mississippi, were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Only Giardelli, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County Deputy Coroner Dennis Turner, sustained injuries as a result of the crash, according to the report.

The incident marks the 47th fatality to occur so far this year in the Highway Patrol's Troop E jurisdiction.

tgraef@semissourian.com (573)388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy