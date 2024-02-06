Louisiana man dead after head-on crash on I-55

A Louisiana man died Tuesday night after colliding with another vehicle while driving the wrong way on I-55 near Fruitland.

Leonard M. Giardelli Jr., 34, of Walker, Louisiana, was driving southbound in the northbound lane when his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado struck a semi truck traveling northbound head-on at the 106 mile marker shortly after 9 p.m., according to a report filed by Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. J. McCullough.

Both Giardelli and the driver of the semi truck, Anthony Reed, 43, of Charleston, Mississippi, were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the report.