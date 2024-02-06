Lorimier papers, artifact exhibit to be unveiled Monday

Documents, pictures and other artifacts from several of Cape Girardeau Countyï¿½s founding families are coming home, after years in a private collection in Texas, and those involved with the collectionï¿½s curation say its importance canï¿½t be overstated.

A Civil War-era inkwell from the new Founders Collection is seen Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

The first exhibit from the collection, titled ï¿½The Founders Collection: The Legacy of the Lorimier, Rodney, Whitelaw, Carmack & Jueneman Families in Cape Girardeau County,ï¿½ will be unveiled at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center, 102 S. High St. in Jackson.

Itï¿½s 18 linear feet of history on display, center director Carla Jordan said.

The collection was donated by Grace Jueneman, whose late husband, Donald, was a direct descendant of Louis Lorimier, Cape Girardeauï¿½s founder.

A trio of French porcelains from the new Founders Collection are seen Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½The family was very eclectic in what they saved,ï¿½ volunteer Stan Baughn said. ï¿½They saved it all, and they documented it ï¿½ thatï¿½s unusual!ï¿½

Anyone who has trekked through boxes of loose photographs with a single name written in pencil on the back knows the value of labels on each photo, giving full names, locations, dates, and, Jordan said, this prominent family was excellent about attaching important information.

The photograph collection documents buildings both existing and extinct, Jordan said, documentation of the countyï¿½s early history, and studio portraits as well.

Cape Girardeau County History Center director Carla Jordan holds a framed portrait of Rodney Gayoso Whitelaw from the new Founders Collection on Thrusday at the history center in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

But, she said, it isnï¿½t just the photographs. Original documents, including land grants, diaries, family histories and other genealogical records, are also included in the collection.

And then thereï¿½s the artifact collection. Artwork, historic porcelain pieces, textiles, clothing, glassware and small personal effects are all included, she said, and some of those pieces will also be on display at the history center after Mondayï¿½s unveiling.

But this display is really just a taste of what the full collection has to offer, Jordan said.

A piece of paper taped on the back of a frame, labeling the framed image, shows how organized the family was with their archive before gifting it to the Cape Girardeau County History Center, which will remove the notes once they are all processed and archived appropriately, as seen Thursday in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

Later this year, volunteers will take a trip to Houston to pick up furniture that belonged to family members.

As for the display, Jordan said several fleur-de-lis are hidden throughout, in honor of the collectionï¿½s French Colonial origins.

Louis Lorimier was a French-Canadian, an adventurer and trader, born in 1748 in Canada. In 1806, he founded a trading post at Cape Girardeau.