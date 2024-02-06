All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 3, 2018

Lorimier papers, artifact exhibit to be unveiled Monday

Documents, pictures and other artifacts from several of Cape Girardeau Countyï¿½s founding families are coming home, after years in a private collection in Texas, and those involved with the collectionï¿½s curation say its importance canï¿½t be overstated...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Volunteer Stan Baughn holds a framed portrait of Ella Eall Rodney from the new Founders Collection on Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.
Volunteer Stan Baughn holds a framed portrait of Ella Eall Rodney from the new Founders Collection on Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON

Documents, pictures and other artifacts from several of Cape Girardeau Countyï¿½s founding families are coming home, after years in a private collection in Texas, and those involved with the collectionï¿½s curation say its importance canï¿½t be overstated.

A Civil War-era inkwell from the new Founders Collection is seen Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.
A Civil War-era inkwell from the new Founders Collection is seen Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON

The first exhibit from the collection, titled ï¿½The Founders Collection: The Legacy of the Lorimier, Rodney, Whitelaw, Carmack & Jueneman Families in Cape Girardeau County,ï¿½ will be unveiled at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center, 102 S. High St. in Jackson.

Itï¿½s 18 linear feet of history on display, center director Carla Jordan said.

The collection was donated by Grace Jueneman, whose late husband, Donald, was a direct descendant of Louis Lorimier, Cape Girardeauï¿½s founder.

A trio of French porcelains from the new Founders Collection are seen Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.
A trio of French porcelains from the new Founders Collection are seen Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½The family was very eclectic in what they saved,ï¿½ volunteer Stan Baughn said. ï¿½They saved it all, and they documented it ï¿½ thatï¿½s unusual!ï¿½

Anyone who has trekked through boxes of loose photographs with a single name written in pencil on the back knows the value of labels on each photo, giving full names, locations, dates, and, Jordan said, this prominent family was excellent about attaching important information.

The photograph collection documents buildings both existing and extinct, Jordan said, documentation of the countyï¿½s early history, and studio portraits as well.

Cape Girardeau County History Center director Carla Jordan holds a framed portrait of Rodney Gayoso Whitelaw from the new Founders Collection on Thrusday at the history center in Jackson.
Cape Girardeau County History Center director Carla Jordan holds a framed portrait of Rodney Gayoso Whitelaw from the new Founders Collection on Thrusday at the history center in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON

But, she said, it isnï¿½t just the photographs. Original documents, including land grants, diaries, family histories and other genealogical records, are also included in the collection.

And then thereï¿½s the artifact collection. Artwork, historic porcelain pieces, textiles, clothing, glassware and small personal effects are all included, she said, and some of those pieces will also be on display at the history center after Mondayï¿½s unveiling.

But this display is really just a taste of what the full collection has to offer, Jordan said.

A piece of paper taped on the back of a frame, labeling the framed image, shows how organized the family was with their archive before gifting it to the Cape Girardeau County History Center, which will remove the notes once they are all processed and archived appropriately, as seen Thursday in Jackson.
A piece of paper taped on the back of a frame, labeling the framed image, shows how organized the family was with their archive before gifting it to the Cape Girardeau County History Center, which will remove the notes once they are all processed and archived appropriately, as seen Thursday in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON

Later this year, volunteers will take a trip to Houston to pick up furniture that belonged to family members.

As for the display, Jordan said several fleur-de-lis are hidden throughout, in honor of the collectionï¿½s French Colonial origins.

Louis Lorimier was a French-Canadian, an adventurer and trader, born in 1748 in Canada. In 1806, he founded a trading post at Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
A French lace and French porcelain from the new Founders Collection are seen Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.
A French lace and French porcelain from the new Founders Collection are seen Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON

Heï¿½d married a woman with Native American blood, and Charlotte Lorimier bore him four sons and three daughters.

One daughter, Maria Louise Lorimier, married Thomas Rodney ï¿½ several streets near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau bear their names, Jordan pointed out.

But beyond those street names, ï¿½Much of the French Colonial history is lost,ï¿½ Jordan said. ï¿½This exhibit will change that.ï¿½

A trio of French porcelains from the new Founders Collection are seen Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.
A trio of French porcelains from the new Founders Collection are seen Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON

In fact, the collection ranges from the French Colonial period of the Countyï¿½s history to the present, with the bulk of the collection depicting 1830 to 1938.

The Cape Girardeau County Historical Societyï¿½s research team has been interpreting and cataloging the collectionï¿½s pieces, Jordan said: executive board librarian Mary Jo Shelton, librarian Beverly Hahs and collection cataloger Alice Ireland have put in a lot of hours, constructing a database of items and descriptions.

Carla Jordan holds a Civil War-era inkwell artifact as part of the new Founders Collection on Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.
Carla Jordan holds a Civil War-era inkwell artifact as part of the new Founders Collection on Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON

In coming months, the documents and photos will be open to researchers, Jordan said.

She estimated at least 30 possible dissertation topics are contained in the collection, and hopes graduate students and researchers will take advantage of the collectionï¿½s availability.

A plastic sheet covers the new Founders Collection on Thursday before its unveiling Monday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.
A plastic sheet covers the new Founders Collection on Thursday before its unveiling Monday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON

The State Historical Society of Missouri has mentored the group through this process, Jordan said, and their help has been invaluable.

And, she said, the City of Jackson has provided an archival room for processing the documents, which is helpful from a security standpoint.

A piece of colored paper with the date of an unveiling hangs on plastic covering the new Founders Collection on Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.
A piece of colored paper with the date of an unveiling hangs on plastic covering the new Founders Collection on Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON

Jordan said she is thankful sheï¿½s been able to build good relationships with some of Lorimierï¿½s descendants. Not only have they become friends, she said, but those relationships mean this complete collection has a permanent home.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy