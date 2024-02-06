A sneak-peek exhibit at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson features items from a collection belonging to Cape Girardeau founder Louis Lorimier and his descendants, said center director Carla Jordan, and the complete collection will be available to researchers early next year.

Jordan said the collection is "extremely important" to Cape Girardeau County.

This branch of the family began with Lorimier's daughter, Maria Louise, who married a member of the Rodney family, Jordan said.

The materials were donated to the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society by Grace Jueneman and her late husband, Donald Jueneman.

"We have worked with the Jueneman family in Houston, Texas, for over a year," Jordan said.

The family wanted the collection to be back in Cape Girardeau County, Jordan added.

The documents include land grants, slave documents and other original documents which, Jordan said, are complex, but part of the fabric of this region.

Lorimier himself was illiterate, Jordan said, which was not unusual among French male leadership -- he employed a secretary and scribe, Bartholomew Cousin.

Home furnishings, including a chair that once belonged to Maria Louise Rodney, and crystal and silver pieces, are also part of the larger collection, Jordan said.

Items from early Cape Girardeau County families of Whitelaw, Rodney, Jueneman and Carmack are also part of the collection.