Loria and Scott Chaddon: Artists inspired by time and creativity

Loria Chaddon's life was changed when she was 12 or 13 years old and had to take a photo of two of her cousins.

"They were wearing shirts at the time that said, 'I'm Adam, he's Alan' on the back and vice versa. They actually died in a fire the next day," Loria said.

She said from that moment, photography for her was about capturing a moment in time that will never be there again.

Scott Chaddon, primarily a figure artist, said it's understood amongst the art community that the human figure is one of the hardest things to accurately represent.

"It's always changing. Even from year to year, the same person changes," Scott says. "It has the most subtle shading and shadowing."

Loria is a painter and photographer, while Scott does photography and also expresses himself through drawing. He said he taught himself how to draw through his love of comic books.

"At one point, I wanted to be a comic book artist," Scott said. "But when I started college courses, I found out that I have a hard time doing art on somebody else's schedule."

Scott attended college in his hometown at the University of Fairbanks-Alaska where he got his bachelor's degree in art. Lisa attended the University of Mississippi. In 2005, Scott and Loria met online. Loria took classes at the University of Fairbanks-Alaska after they got married.