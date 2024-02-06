Loose bull spotted Tuesday night in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a report Tuesday night of a bull running loose on East Malone Avenue, according to Capt. Austin Henley.
The bull continued through town to near Gladys Street and Kingshighway. Later, it continued its trek back to the east end of town and made its way onto Sikeston Memorial Airport property.
The bull's owner responded Wednesday morning and took possession of the bull, Henley said. No damage or injuries were reported during the bull's escapade through town.
