Looking for the helpers? Here you go

The pandemic increased the need for services provided by Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri, said Susan McDowell, chief programs officer. "From mental health services to parenting education and support, bolstering our communities with the resources they need to navigate these uncertain times is needed now more than ever," she said.

Several expansions and changes at the Cape Girardeau LFCS office include new hires and more robust mental health services, McDowell said, and that will be a great benefit to area families.

"Mental health services are absolutely crucial at this time of great stress and uncertainty," McDowell said. Tammy Hargis, who specializes in one-on-one counseling services for seniors and their caretakers, and Shari Boxdorfer who specializes in child, adult and family therapy, joined within the past several months, as did new development officer Christy O'Neal.

"As the Cape population grows in size with expectant mothers and baby boomers, these comprehensive services are just what the area needs to support its community," McDowell said.

"It's a very stressful time for everyone right now," she added. "Parents have to be teachers, day care providers, along with other juggles and responsibilities."

Susan McDowell Submitted

LFCS also works to provide basic needs, such as good jobs, affordable housing and food, to those who might be struggling. All of that "helps reduce the social injustice that often leads to community violence, and can help to curve this pandemic/slow the spread," McDowell noted. "LFCS believes that by helping parents, they can also help children. By providing resources for parents to succeed in life, they can provide a brighter future for their kids. That's why we focus heavily on counseling services as well as connecting parents to job opportunities that can help break the cycle of poverty."

Right now, LFCS is offering virtual counseling sessions regardless of one's ability to pay, and community donations keep that program, and many others, going.

Parenting education, resource referral and emergency financial assistance is also being offered now thanks to a partnership with the United Way, McDowell said.

"Counseling is so important during this time -- anxiety triggered by the pandemic can heighten depression and there are many out there who are feeling particularly alone so we are enhancing our support and extending a helping hand to all who need it," McDowell said.

More info: www.lfcsmo.org/donate/

Shannon Kelly (aka "Shan-tastic"), left, wears novelty socks during a Cape Girardeau Roller Derby team practice at the A. C. Brase Arena on Feb. 4, 2019. Southeast Missourian file

Cape roller derby "un-bout"

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby's home season was canceled, but the team wants to stay connected to community and fans, according to a recent Facebook post. So, the team is holding an "un-bout" to raise money for 2020's chosen charities.

The goal? To "sell out" the Arena Building by Aug. 1, which should have been the team's final home bout.

Every $5 donation "purchases" one of 500 available seats and enters purchasers into a drawing for a weekly raffle prize.

Donations can be made by cash to individual skaters, or by PayPal: CGRD: Cape Girardeau Roller Derby, www.paypal.me/CGRDTREASURER.