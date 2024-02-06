Looking back at local notable deaths in 2024

The year 2024 has seen many notable deaths of Southeast Missouri figures.

Here are some other notable deaths Southeast Missouri has witnessed in 2024.

Scott Amick

Scott Amick Submitted

Scott C. Amick, 66, of Scott City died March 24.

According to his obituary, Amick was an owner/partner of Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapels with Mark S. Amick and Jack Leslie Burnett. He also served as Scott County coroner for 35 years and was president of the Missouri Coroners and Medical Examiners Association.

Amick was a fourth-degree Knight of Columbus who also served on the Scott City Board of Education for 20 years.

He was born Sept. 25, 1957, in Cape Girardeau and married Leann Miller on Nov. 10, 2011.

Dan Cotner

Dr. Dan Cotner smiles for a portrait Dec. 20, 2021, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau. Aaron Eisenhauer ~ aeisenhauer@rustmedia.com, file

Dentist and "Cape Girardeau's own River City Music Man" Dr. Dan Cotner died June 15 at 101 years old.

Cotner graduated from dental school at Saint Louis University after coming back from his service in World War II. In 1958, Cotner bought shares from retiring dentist Dr. A.J. Rasche's dental office building, owning the building in partnership with Dr. Del Brunton.

Cotner relocated his office in 1988 to the Medical Arts Building, where he worked with his son Dr. Paul Cotner, and then was also joined by his daughter Dr. Danna Cotner.

Cotner was well known for his passion for music and played the trombone for the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band for 77 years.

Cape Girardeau Municipal Band director Neil Casey described him as kind of the "spirit of the Municipal Band".

"He literally lit up any room he went into with both his personality, his smile and his positivity. He was a man that was surrounded by music, and everything good about it," said Jay Knudtson, executive vice president of First Missouri State Bank and former Cape Girardeau mayor.

Mary Kasten

Southeast Missourian assistant publisher and general manager Lucas Presson, left, and publisher Jon K. Rust, right, honor Mary Kasten with the newspaper's Spirit of America award in 2014. Kasten, who died Oct. 12, received numerous awards and accolades during her lifetime for her service to the community. Southeast Missourian file

Former Missouri House of Representatives member Mary Kasten died Oct. 12 at the age of 96.

Kasten was a longtime Cape Girardeau Board of Education member and she was first elected to the board in 1961. She served on the board for 20 years, including taking roles such as president, vice president and treasurer.

Kasten also served on the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents from 1979 to 1982. After serving on the board, Kasten took on a larger political role as she was elected to the 159th District of the Missouri House of Representatives in November 1982.

Former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder said that people had never seen a member more beloved on both sides of the aisle as Kasten.

Buck McNeely

Buck McNeely, producer of "The Outdoorsman" television series, died Jan. 7. He was 63. Southeast Missourian file

"The Outdoorsman" TV series producer Buck McNeely died Jan. 7 at 63 years old.

McNeely's show appeared on more than 500 TV stations in the United States. The show was produced in McNeely's home and office in rural Cape Girardeau County. The program included a blend of travel and tourism as well.

McNeely was born in Cape Girardeau and began his show as a Southeast Missouri State University college project. McNeely said in a 2014 Southeast Missourian interview that he developed his love for hunting when he started off hunting birds in the backyard.

Buck's son Max McNeely compared his father to "Superman" in a Facebook post announcing his father's death.

"His motto was always 'Live Large', and he truly lived larger than anybody I know, and I will continue that legacy in his honor like he always wanted," Max McNeely wrote in the Facebook post.

Dale and Linda Nitzscke

Dale F. Nitzschke served as president of Southeast Missouri State University from 1996 to 1999. He died Oct. 17. Southeast Missouri State University

Former Southeast Missouri State University president Dale F. Nitzschke and his wife, Linda, both died unexpectedly in October.

Linda Nitzschke died Oct. 12, while Dale Nitzschke, 87, had been hospitalized for an infection and died Oct. 17.

Nitzscke's tenure as president lasted from 1996 to 1999. According to an article about Nitzschke, his work was "instrumental" in securing government and private funding for projects such as the development of the Polytechnic Institute and Cape Girardeau's River Campus.

Art Wallhausen served as the assistant to six of SEMO's 18 presidents, including Nitzschke, and said he was a "visionary leader" for the university.

"One of my colleagues says she remembers the day he saw a 'for sale' sign on the deteriorating Vincentian seminary property and immediately came back to the office and contacted the realtor. He then started the difficult process that led to completion of the beautiful River Campus eight years after his departure, under the leadership of his protégé, Dr. Ken Dobbins," Wallhausen wrote to the Southeast Missourian.

Harry Rediger