'People want hope': Looking at religion during the COVID-19 pandemic

Like many other aspects of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, religious observations have also been altered.

Worshipers weren't able to congregate inside local churches on Easter or other recent Sunday mornings, but many have been able to take part in services via the internet.

People have gathered in vehicles for park and pray events outside local hospitals and Catholic confessions have been heard outdoors.

"People want hope," said the Rev. Eric Coher, lead pastor at Cape Bible Chapel. "That's the bottom line. They want something that they can latch onto that gives lasting hope."

While the church remained closed, one churchgoer sat outside of St. Mary's Cathedral to pray the rosary Monday, April 13, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. The prayer asked to remain anonymous, but said her actions were a non-violent protest against everything going on as she prayed for the health of all. Ben Matthews ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Coher said his church's congregation is made up of people who "struggle at times of uncertainty just like the rest of the world."

He said when life is going along without a hiccup, it is easy to forget about "our desperate need for Christ."

"But when something like this happens, it immediately confronts us, one with our own smallness. That we're not as big as we think we are, that we aren't as strong as we think we are," Coher said. "It confronts us with our own mortality."

Coher said the leadership at the church has divided up the available contacts and has been making regular phone calls to people to check in with them.