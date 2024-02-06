Longtime St. Louis radio fixture Bill Wilkerson dies

ST. LOUIS — Bill Wilkerson, a fixture on St. Louis radio for four decades, has died.
KMOX Radio reports Wilkerson died Friday after a brief, undisclosed illness. He was 72.
Wilkerson was on Total Information AM on KMOX for many years, and did football play-by-play for the St. Louis Cardinals and Missouri Tigers. He also did work on Cardinals baseball games, St. Louis Blues hockey games and on Spirit of St. Louis ABA basketball games.
Longtime co-worker Wendy Wiese recalled Wilkerson’s elegance and joyfulness. After leaving KMOX, he worked at KTRS Radio.
Wilkerson is survived by his wife of 40 years, Margie, along with three children and 12 grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Information from: KMOX-AM, http://www.kmox.com
