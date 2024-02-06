Longtime Mo. inmate will wait weeks for new court date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri man who has been in prison for more than 40 years for a triple murder many legal and political officials believe he did not commit will have to wait several more weeks before a court hearing that could lead to his release.

Kevin Strickland's chance of being released seemed to be improving earlier this week, when a judge scheduled a hearing for Thursday for prosecutors to argue he should be free. Strickland has been imprisoned since 1979.

But Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office, which has argued Strickland is guilty, filed an emergency motion Wednesday to delay the hearing to provide more time for preparation, and a Missouri Court of Appeals panel ruled in Schmitt's favor.

Instead, during a hearing Thursday, Circuit Judge Kevin Harrell set a Sept. 13 court date for attorneys to argue over motions Schmitt filed in the case. But the date for a hearing that could lead to Strickland's freedom was not set, The Kansas City Star reported.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said it was "disappointing" Strickland's innocence claim was not heard Thursday and her office is pushing for an evidentiary hearing to be set as soon as possible.

"It's just when," Peters Baker said. "While it is not yet too late, it's late. This is late."

Peters Baker announced in May she and others believe Strickland is innocent because evidence used to convict him in the Kansas City killings April 25, 1978, has been disproved or recanted.

The Star reported a year ago that two men who pleaded guilty to the killings swore Strickland was not with them and two other accomplices during the crime.