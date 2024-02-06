Longtime Mississippi County prosecutor dies from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann died early Thursday at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri. He was 56.
A post Thursday on the Charleston Department of Public Safety official Facebook page said Cann died from complications associated with COVID-19.
"We would like to express our sympathy to the family and friends of Darren Cann," the Facebook post said. "Darren served as the prosecuting attorney of Mississippi County since 2004. He served in that position with honor and dignity and made Mississippi County a safer place to live."
A resident of Charleston, Cann was born Aug. 30, 1965, and graduated from Charleston High School as well as Southern Illinois University Carbondale's School of Law. He was first appointed to office by Gov. Bob Holden in September 2004 and was then elected to office November 2006.
"There are positions of influence within Mississippi County that people occupy where they influence people," Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell said. "Darren Cann held one of these positions as prosecuting attorney."
But, the sheriff said, Cann was more than that.
"Darren loved his son, Zac, his job and his life," Ferrell said Friday. "Riding motorcycles, enjoying his brother's company, tending to his horses, fishing, shooting guns and enjoying the simple country life. He loved the United States of America, the great State of Missouri and Mississippi County."
Ferrell said Cann welcomed and encouraged him as a new sheriff, the two having lunch together on occasion.
"Darren was a private person but never met a stranger," Ferrell said. "Darren was a blessing to Mississippi County and will be missed."
Terry Parker, Mississippi County coroner and funeral director for McMikle Funeral Home, also said Cann will be missed.
"Darren was a consummate professional and truly cared about the constituents of this county and gave his best to provide criminal prosecution for cases presented to him," Parker said. "He will certainly be missed. Darren and I worked together under many circumstances with me as coroner and him as prosecuting attorney. He was a true friend."
Mississippi County Presiding Commissioner James Conn said the county and courthouse are devastated by Cann's death.
"Darren was a vital part of the judicial process in our county," Conn said Friday.
Claire Poley, the county's assistant prosecuting attorney, will automatically continue to operate the prosecuting attorney's office, Conn said. The governor will appoint an interim prosecuting attorney to fulfill the office until the next election, which is in 2022, the presiding commissioner said.
A photo of Cann along with a letter noting his passing was placed Thursday in the Mississippi County Courthouse in Charleston.
"Darren will be missed by all that worked with him," said the letter signed by "Your friends at the Mississippi County Courthouse." "His love for life, his sunny smile, his jokes and just the way that he could make you laugh. His life and legacy will live on in the halls of the Mississippi County Courthouse. Although his life on this earth was short, his impact on us will live on forever. So, until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand."
