Longtime Mississippi County prosecutor dies from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann died early Thursday at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri. He was 56.

A post Thursday on the Charleston Department of Public Safety official Facebook page said Cann died from complications associated with COVID-19.

"We would like to express our sympathy to the family and friends of Darren Cann," the Facebook post said. "Darren served as the prosecuting attorney of Mississippi County since 2004. He served in that position with honor and dignity and made Mississippi County a safer place to live."

A resident of Charleston, Cann was born Aug. 30, 1965, and graduated from Charleston High School as well as Southern Illinois University Carbondale's School of Law. He was first appointed to office by Gov. Bob Holden in September 2004 and was then elected to office November 2006.

"There are positions of influence within Mississippi County that people occupy where they influence people," Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell said. "Darren Cann held one of these positions as prosecuting attorney."

But, the sheriff said, Cann was more than that.

"Darren loved his son, Zac, his job and his life," Ferrell said Friday. "Riding motorcycles, enjoying his brother's company, tending to his horses, fishing, shooting guns and enjoying the simple country life. He loved the United States of America, the great State of Missouri and Mississippi County."

Ferrell said Cann welcomed and encouraged him as a new sheriff, the two having lunch together on occasion.