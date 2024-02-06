Longtime KFVS12 news anchor Jim Burns retires after almost 40 years

On Friday, KFVS12ï¿½s ï¿½The Breakfast Showï¿½ said goodbye to longtime anchor Jim Burns, whose retirement began after the show aired.

Burns has served nearly 40 years at the television station ï¿½ for 36 years, he anchored the morning show.

Burns was hired in 1979 by then-news director Mike Shain.

In his hiring memo in 1979, Shain wrote about Burns, ï¿½I feel he has the proven ability to anchor news, report, do public affairs, as well as produce a news program.ï¿½

Burns began producing and anchoring ï¿½The Breakfast Showï¿½ in June 1982, replacing then-morning anchor Dave Courvoisier.

KFVS12 news anchor Crystal Britt smiles at Jim Burns during Burns’ final morning show before retirement Friday at the KFVS12 studio in downtown Cape Girardeau. Burns has been with the television station for 39 years. TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com

ï¿½Back then it was common for anchors to produce their own shows, and we had a skeleton crew,ï¿½ Burns said in a news release. ï¿½Now The Breakfast Show has a dedicated staff of on-air contributors, behind-the-scenes broadcast and digital content producers, along with a full technical staff.ï¿½

Burns said in the release that when he started, ï¿½The Breakfast Showï¿½ was only an hour-long broadcast. Now, it runs two and a half hours each morning.

ï¿½There have been many changes since Jim joined KFVS12,ï¿½ Roger Seay, news director, said in the release. ï¿½Changes in sets, changes in the newsroom, changes in staff, equipment, analog to digital, you name it. But the one thing that has been consistent through all that time is Jimï¿½s commitment to be the best at everything he does.ï¿½

The Breakfast Show won an Emmy Award for Best Newscast in 2008.

Burns is a native of Blakely, Georgia, and began his broadcast career at age 16. He earned a degree in broadcast news from the Grady School of Journalism at the University of Georgia.