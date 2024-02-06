Longtime KFVS12 news anchor Jim Burns retires after almost 40 years

On Friday, KFVS12ï¿½s ï¿½The Breakfast Showï¿½ said goodbye to longtime anchor Jim Burns, whose retirement began after the show aired.
Burns has served nearly 40 years at the television station ï¿½ for 36 years, he anchored the morning show.
Burns was hired in 1979 by then-news director Mike Shain.
In his hiring memo in 1979, Shain wrote about Burns, ï¿½I feel he has the proven ability to anchor news, report, do public affairs, as well as produce a news program.ï¿½
Burns began producing and anchoring ï¿½The Breakfast Showï¿½ in June 1982, replacing then-morning anchor Dave Courvoisier.
ï¿½Back then it was common for anchors to produce their own shows, and we had a skeleton crew,ï¿½ Burns said in a news release. ï¿½Now The Breakfast Show has a dedicated staff of on-air contributors, behind-the-scenes broadcast and digital content producers, along with a full technical staff.ï¿½
Burns said in the release that when he started, ï¿½The Breakfast Showï¿½ was only an hour-long broadcast. Now, it runs two and a half hours each morning.
ï¿½There have been many changes since Jim joined KFVS12,ï¿½ Roger Seay, news director, said in the release. ï¿½Changes in sets, changes in the newsroom, changes in staff, equipment, analog to digital, you name it. But the one thing that has been consistent through all that time is Jimï¿½s commitment to be the best at everything he does.ï¿½
The Breakfast Show won an Emmy Award for Best Newscast in 2008.
Burns is a native of Blakely, Georgia, and began his broadcast career at age 16. He earned a degree in broadcast news from the Grady School of Journalism at the University of Georgia.
Prior to KFVS12, Burns was an anchor/reporter at the CBS affiliate in Dothan, Alabama.
ï¿½Jim Burns has been the face of KFVS12 for nearly four decades,ï¿½ Chris Conroy, KFVS12 vice president and general manager, said. ï¿½With Jimï¿½s work ethic, dedication to journalism, along with his honest and sincere personality, I canï¿½t think of a better image to have represented this station.ï¿½
ï¿½Jim is a true professional; I learn from him every single day,ï¿½ ï¿½The Breakfast Showï¿½ co-anchor Crystal Britt said in the release. ï¿½I have never worked with anyone who has a greater commitment to excellence. I am so thankful for his leadership, and his friendship.ï¿½
Longtime ï¿½The Breakfast Showï¿½ co-worker Brian Alworth said in the release, ï¿½It was truly an honor to work with Jim all of those years. He has set a high standard for the rest of us, and for this industry as a whole. To this day, he still reviews airchecks to see what he could have done better during his shows. Thatï¿½s dedication!ï¿½
ï¿½The Breakfast Showï¿½ producer Jim Eftink has worked side by side with Burns almost from the beginning.
ï¿½Itï¿½s been an honor to work with Jim all of these years,ï¿½ Eftink said in the release. ï¿½Every single day, every single newscast, Jim strives for perfection. He just doesnï¿½t know any other way.ï¿½
ï¿½It would be difficult to measure the impact that Jim Burns has had on the Heartland,ï¿½ Bob Reeves, who worked with Burns when he started on ï¿½The Breakfast Show,ï¿½ said in the release. ï¿½At least two generations of viewers have counted on him each and every morning to help get their day started.ï¿½
Conroy, speaking on behalf of all employees at KFVS12 and viewers throughout the area, congratulated Jim and his wife, Lisa, on his retirement.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.