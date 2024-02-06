All sections
NewsJune 12, 2017

Longtime Jackson city clerk announces retirement

Jackson city clerk and treasurer Mary Lowry will retire after 29 years in her role. Her final day officially is Aug. 4, but she plans to take vacation days she's accrued. Lowry said Jackson and her role have changed quite a bit since she first took office in 1988...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Jackson city clerk and treasurer Mary Lowry will retire after 29 years in her role.

Her final day officially is Aug. 4, but she plans to take vacation days she's accrued.

Lowry said Jackson and her role have changed quite a bit since she first took office in 1988.

Her first office was in the old city hall in the public library's basement at 212 S. High St. in Jackson, which now is First Baptist Church's fellowship hall.

Carl Talley was city administrator, and Carlton "Cotton" Meyer was mayor.

"It was a more routine job then," Lowry said. "Now, every day is different."

Lowry's office now is in city hall at 101 Court St. in Jackson. She works with city administrator Jim Roach and Mayor Dwain Hahs.

"The best part of this job has been all the different people I meet," she said.

The city's job posting for the position lists requirements including record-keeping, managing banking and investment accounts, keeping Board of Aldermen minutes and reports and overseeing assigned staff.

Lowry said her job involves quite a bit of paperwork.

Lowry said she always has enjoyed her job, "but now I'm ready to train my replacement."

She plans to spend more time with family, she said.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address: 212 S. High St., Jackson, Mo.

101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.

