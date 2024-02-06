Longtime Jackson city clerk announces retirement

Jackson city clerk and treasurer Mary Lowry will retire after 29 years in her role.

Her final day officially is Aug. 4, but she plans to take vacation days she's accrued.

Lowry said Jackson and her role have changed quite a bit since she first took office in 1988.

Her first office was in the old city hall in the public library's basement at 212 S. High St. in Jackson, which now is First Baptist Church's fellowship hall.

Carl Talley was city administrator, and Carlton "Cotton" Meyer was mayor.

"It was a more routine job then," Lowry said. "Now, every day is different."

Lowry's office now is in city hall at 101 Court St. in Jackson. She works with city administrator Jim Roach and Mayor Dwain Hahs.

"The best part of this job has been all the different people I meet," she said.