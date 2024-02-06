Longtime Jackson Alderman Joe Bob Baker to retire

For the third successive election in Jackson, an incumbent will be leaving the Board of Aldermen in the Cape Girardeau County seat city.

Ward 4 Alderman Joe Bob Baker told the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday, Oct. 25, he will not stand for reelection next year.

In April of this year, newcomer Shana Williams defeated incumbent Tom Kimbel for the city's other Ward 4 seat. In 2022, challenger Mike Seabaugh triumphed over longtime Alderman Larry Cunningham in Ward 3.

Baker, 71, and a 1970 Cape Girardeau Central graduate, has been an alderman since August 1999, and has served under three mayors: Paul Sander, the late Barbara Lohr and incumbent Dwain Hahs.