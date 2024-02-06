All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 26, 2023

Longtime Jackson Alderman Joe Bob Baker to retire

For the third successive election in Jackson, an incumbent will be leaving the Board of Aldermen in the Cape Girardeau County seat city. Ward 4 Alderman Joe Bob Baker told the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday, Oct. 25, he will not stand for reelection next year...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson Ward 4 Alderman Joe Bob Baker. Baker will retire from the aldermanic council in 2024 after 25 years service.
Jackson Ward 4 Alderman Joe Bob Baker. Baker will retire from the aldermanic council in 2024 after 25 years service.Courtesy Liza Walker/City of Jackson

For the third successive election in Jackson, an incumbent will be leaving the Board of Aldermen in the Cape Girardeau County seat city.

Ward 4 Alderman Joe Bob Baker told the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday, Oct. 25, he will not stand for reelection next year.

In April of this year, newcomer Shana Williams defeated incumbent Tom Kimbel for the city's other Ward 4 seat. In 2022, challenger Mike Seabaugh triumphed over longtime Alderman Larry Cunningham in Ward 3.

Baker, 71, and a 1970 Cape Girardeau Central graduate, has been an alderman since August 1999, and has served under three mayors: Paul Sander, the late Barbara Lohr and incumbent Dwain Hahs.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"There comes a time when someone else should take over," said Baker, who is retired president and owner of B&B Auto Salvage.

Among the city's accomplishments during Baker's aldermanic tenure, he said, are:

  • New police station;
  • East Main Street extension;
  • Jackson Civic Center;
  • Roundabout installations.

What's next

Candidacy filing period for Jackson's 2024 elections is Tuesday, Dec. 5, through Tuesday, Dec. 26. In addition to Baker's soon-to-be available aldermanic seat, incumbents Paul Sander, Ward 1; Dave Reiminger, Ward 2; and Mike Seabaugh, Ward 3, are facing reelection.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy