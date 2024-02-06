Longtime Jackson Alderman Joe Bob Baker to retire

For the third successive election in Jackson, an incumbent will be leaving the Board of Aldermen in the Cape Girardeau County seat city.
Ward 4 Alderman Joe Bob Baker told the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday, Oct. 25, he will not stand for reelection next year.
In April of this year, newcomer Shana Williams defeated incumbent Tom Kimbel for the city's other Ward 4 seat. In 2022, challenger Mike Seabaugh triumphed over longtime Alderman Larry Cunningham in Ward 3.
Baker, 71, and a 1970 Cape Girardeau Central graduate, has been an alderman since August 1999, and has served under three mayors: Paul Sander, the late Barbara Lohr and incumbent Dwain Hahs.
"There comes a time when someone else should take over," said Baker, who is retired president and owner of B&B Auto Salvage.
Candidacy filing period for Jackson's 2024 elections is Tuesday, Dec. 5, through Tuesday, Dec. 26. In addition to Baker's soon-to-be available aldermanic seat, incumbents Paul Sander, Ward 1; Dave Reiminger, Ward 2; and Mike Seabaugh, Ward 3, are facing reelection.
