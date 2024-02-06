Longtime face of victims' advocacy group SNAP steps down

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The man who has been the face of a national organization advocating for victims of abuse by clergy, especially those in the Catholic Church, has resigned from the organization.

The Kansas City Star reported David Clohessy of suburban St. Louis voluntarily resigned Dec. 31 from the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP.

The organization announced Clohessy's resignation last week, days after a former employee filed a lawsuit claiming SNAP was exploiting sexual abuse victims and receiving kickbacks from attorneys for directing clients their way.

Clohessy called the case "preposterous" and said his resignation was unrelated to the lawsuit.

"I told the board in October that I would be resigning," Clohessy said. "We had no idea the lawsuit was coming. It caught all of us completely off guard."

Clohessy, 60, said it was just time to step aside. He plans on remaining on the SNAP board of directors.