Longtime downtown Cape bartender Marcellus Jones remembered by friends

Marcellus Jones was popular enough Bucknerï¿½s put his name on a T-shirt.

That legend is how Josh Lynn first encountered Marcellus Jones, or Cellus, as he was known to many friends.

Jones died unexpectedly over the weekend of natural causes. He was 50 years old.

Originally from San Antonio, according to his Facebook page, ï¿½He was very much a hometown hero,ï¿½ Lynn said of Jones, who was the manager of Buckner Brewing Co. at 132 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.

Jones was a bartender and bar manager, and a presence in several other areas: He was a big supporter of the local economy and of the arts scene, and was also on a local rugby team, Lynn said.

ï¿½The dude always had a smile,ï¿½ Lynn said. ï¿½His attitude really is the thing. He exuded it, and it was contagious.ï¿½

Anytime he walked into a room, Lynn said, there were 100 people who needed to shake his hand, give him a hug.

ï¿½Thatï¿½s the part Iï¿½ll always remember, his big beaming smile, always happy to be there,ï¿½ Lynn said.

ï¿½Heï¿½s such a bright light, itï¿½s hard to even have a sad thought about him,ï¿½ Lynn said.

Old Town Cape director Marla Mills called Jones ï¿½iconic to downtown,ï¿½ not just in the image he presented, but in the way he made people feel: special.

ï¿½He loved what he did, and he loved people,ï¿½ Mills said of Jones. ï¿½He made people happy to be a part of that.ï¿½