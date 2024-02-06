Longtime Cape Girardeau resident writes local lore

July was a big month for Jerry Hampton Sr., as he published four books.
A longtime Cape Girardeau resident and founding member of Scott County Historical Society who has since moved to Texas, Hampton said his works are based in historical research with a science fiction component.
Hampton's book titles are "Loss Legends of Southeast Missouri", "Close Encounters of The UFO Invasion of Southeast Missouri", "The Life and Times of Albert Jackson" and "Hauntings of Inola Oklahoma of Northwestern Arkansas". Hampton said each book has historical facts, but fall into the sci-fi category because of their content.
"Loss Legends of Southeast Missouri" was started when Hampton was 16 years old. After collecting stories and legends and writing about them, he set the tales aside, discovering them decades later in his old truck he had parked at his mother's house.
"I took some of them out. It's all based on history, a lot of history and there's a hundred stories in here. It's really an exciting story," Hampton said about the book.
In the description he has on Amazon: "Welcome to a collection of chilling tales from Southeast Missouri, where the supernatural lurks in the shadows and haunts the hearts of those who dare to venture into the unknown. From historic landmarks to secluded trails, this anthology explores the mysterious and eerie encounters that have left an indelible mark on the towns and people of Missouri. Brace yourself for ghostly apparitions, spine-tingling haunting and encounters with the unexplained. Join us as we journey through the supernatural realm and unravel the secrets that lie beneath the surface of those haunted locations."
"Close Encounters of The UFO Invasion of Southeast Missouri" is about the night of June 25, 1973. The book is based around the extraordinary event that took place in Chaffee, Missouri. The book follows the tale of unidentified objects, abductions and government involvement that left a mark on the community and ignited a quest for the truth.
Hampton was part of a UFO-research group in the 1970s, and information from this group helped flesh out this short novella.
"The Life and Times of Albert Jackson" is a short novel based on his great-great-grandfather, Albert Jackson. The novel follows Robert Jackson, whose great desire was to emulate Albert Jackson. Robert Jackson is transported back in time to the Civil War era after falling asleep near where Albert Jackson's log house sat. Hampton said it is a tale of time travel and experiencing another lifetime.
Hampton's "Hauntings of Inola Oklahoma of Northwestern Arkansas" is about the most haunted town in Oklahoma, Hampton said. Hampton has been a ghost hunter and said he has had many supernatural experiences in his lifetime.
"The local funeral home was given to the city, who then made a library out of it. It has shadow people, and people have been attacked, books fly off the shelves, and people hear their name called. It's a very haunted place. Across the street is the Inola car museum, one of the finest car museums in the country. It has 40 of the most beautiful classic and antique cars in the world. And it is also very haunted. We captured many ghostly images there," Hampton said in the description on Amazon.
All four of his books are available on Amazon or Kindle. Kindle copies are $9.99, while physical copies range from $10 to $17.99.
