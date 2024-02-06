Longtime Cape Girardeau resident writes local lore

July was a big month for Jerry Hampton Sr., as he published four books.

A longtime Cape Girardeau resident and founding member of Scott County Historical Society who has since moved to Texas, Hampton said his works are based in historical research with a science fiction component.

Hampton's book titles are "Loss Legends of Southeast Missouri", "Close Encounters of The UFO Invasion of Southeast Missouri", "The Life and Times of Albert Jackson" and "Hauntings of Inola Oklahoma of Northwestern Arkansas". Hampton said each book has historical facts, but fall into the sci-fi category because of their content.

"Loss Legends of Southeast Missouri" was started when Hampton was 16 years old. After collecting stories and legends and writing about them, he set the tales aside, discovering them decades later in his old truck he had parked at his mother's house.

"I took some of them out. It's all based on history, a lot of history and there's a hundred stories in here. It's really an exciting story," Hampton said about the book.

In the description he has on Amazon: "Welcome to a collection of chilling tales from Southeast Missouri, where the supernatural lurks in the shadows and haunts the hearts of those who dare to venture into the unknown. From historic landmarks to secluded trails, this anthology explores the mysterious and eerie encounters that have left an indelible mark on the towns and people of Missouri. Brace yourself for ghostly apparitions, spine-tingling haunting and encounters with the unexplained. Join us as we journey through the supernatural realm and unravel the secrets that lie beneath the surface of those haunted locations."