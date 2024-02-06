Longtime Cape city attorney Cunningham set to retire Friday

City of Cape Girardeau attorney Eric Cunningham will retire this month after 28 years of service to the city.
Cunningham's last official day is Friday. His former assistant, Greg Young, has been appointed interim city attorney as city management continues to search for Cunningham's replacement.
Cunningham, 64, said several changes played into his decision to retire. His tenure as president of the Missouri Municipal Attorneys Association (MMAA) ended in 2019. And municipal employees are moving into a new City Hall.
"It all just seemed to be the right time," Cunningham said.
Cunningham began his time with the City of Cape Girardeau in 1993 as assistant attorney and prosecutor. He took the reins as city attorney after Warren Wells resigned in 1995.
Earlier this year, the MMAA selected Cunningham for the MMAA Lou Czech Award. The award is given to a municipal attorney who demonstrates exemplary public service.
Cunningham has served under five city managers, four mayors and many City Council members.
"Eric is just a rock," Mayor Bob Fox said. "You won't find a man who was more honest or had more integrity."
Cunningham's advice has been used for guidance on Sunshine Laws, conflict of interest laws, election ballot language, contract reviews and several other subjects.
City manager Kenny Haskin said the knowledge and guidance Cunningham has provided for the City of Cape Girardeau in the past 28 years will not soon be forgotten.
"The counsel he provided to me in the short time that I had him here is invaluable," Haskin said. "His vast knowledge of the intricacies of our city and the legal issues that affect us is simply remarkable."
In the past 28 years, Cunningham has been involved in several projects. Recently, his office finished a complete recodification of the city's ordinances. It had not been updated since 1990.
In addition to his position in municipal government, Cunningham has maintained a 35-year membership with the Mid-America Adult and Teen Challenge Board of Directors, in which he's served as president since 2007.
Cunningham also was a member of the MMAA Board of Directors since 2014 and served as president from 2018 to 2019.
"He is the epitome of what a true public servant strives to be and he will be greatly missed," Haskin said. "We wish him the absolute best in his retirement."
Cunningham wanted to thank council members, the citizens of Cape Girardeau and past and present members of city management for their continued support throughout the years.
"I feel very honored and privileged to have had this opportunity," he said.
