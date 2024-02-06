Longtime Cape city attorney Cunningham set to retire Friday

City of Cape Girardeau attorney Eric Cunningham will retire this month after 28 years of service to the city.

Cunningham's last official day is Friday. His former assistant, Greg Young, has been appointed interim city attorney as city management continues to search for Cunningham's replacement.

Cunningham, 64, said several changes played into his decision to retire. His tenure as president of the Missouri Municipal Attorneys Association (MMAA) ended in 2019. And municipal employees are moving into a new City Hall.

"It all just seemed to be the right time," Cunningham said.

Cunningham began his time with the City of Cape Girardeau in 1993 as assistant attorney and prosecutor. He took the reins as city attorney after Warren Wells resigned in 1995.

Earlier this year, the MMAA selected Cunningham for the MMAA Lou Czech Award. The award is given to a municipal attorney who demonstrates exemplary public service.

Cunningham has served under five city managers, four mayors and many City Council members.

"Eric is just a rock," Mayor Bob Fox said. "You won't find a man who was more honest or had more integrity."