Long-term COVID-19 effects include foods smelling, tasting rotten

COVID-19 has made its way through the United States for more than a year, but there is still much unknown about the virus’ long-term or lingering effects.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some patients who have been infected with the coronavirus have symptoms and clinical findings that can last longer than four weeks, or can reoccur following a patient’s initial recovery.

Bethany Baptist Church youth minister Ryan Welch discovered first-hand one of the more strange effects: much of his food smelled and tasted rotten although there was nothing wrong with it.

“I was eating a bowl of cereal in the morning and I noticed that it tasted disgusting, and it didn’t taste like food,” Welch said. “It tasted rotten, almost. It had a taste that I’d never tasted before. I can’t really describe it accurately.

“I took the first bite, and I was like, ‘OK, something’s not right here. Is it the milk? Is it the cereal? What is it?’ I took another bite just to be sure it wasn’t just in my head, and it wasn’t. I spit it out. I had my wife try it, and she said it tasted completely fine. I didn’t know what was going on.”

Welch initially lost his sense of taste and smell when he contracted the coronavirus in December, but it returned after a couple of weeks. Roughly four-and-a-half weeks ago, his taste and smell changed.

Welch, along with many others worldwide who have recovered from COVID, have experienced this condition known as parosmia. Parosmia, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), is a change in the normal perception of odors, such as when the smell of something familiar is distorted, or when something that normally smells pleasant now smells foul.