Long-drive contest to raise cancer funds

Walks With Nate will be hosting an event Thursday to raise awareness of testicular cancer and raise funds for cancer patients and their families.
The TeeHouse Complex will be site of the Lemon Drop Long Drive, so named because of cancer patients who experience nausea from chemotherapy. A Lemon Drop is one of the saving graces to cancer patients.
Eight participants — Joe Hobbs, Ronnie Maxwell, Seth Hudson, Gunnar Knudtson, Brian Gerau, Tyson Schoolfield, Karson King and Kyle Thompson — will vie for top fundraising, long drive and runner-up long drive honors.
Anyone who attends the event may hit a ball and try to win an award.
Food will be catered by Seis Amigos, BG’s Deli, Pulse Nutrition, Sushi by Angel and Desserts by Shana Wilson. The night will be emceed by Greg Vaughn and powered by Media Leaf.
To support local families, Walks with Nate will be donating to established agencies (both hospitals) in Southeast Missouri. To support those affected nationally, people may donate to the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation.
Nate Gautier, a testicular cancer survivor, will give his personal testimony of his battle with cancer and the lessons it taught him to kick off the event at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/779367089455983.
