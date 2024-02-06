Logistics center will help abortion seekers get to Illinois

With abortion access increasingly restricted across much of the South and Midwest, two Illinois clinics near St. Louis announced Friday they set up a logistics center to help abortion seekers get to their clinics and help them pay for it.

The announcement came on the eve of the 49th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision that established a nationwide right to abortion. Activists on both sides of the debate over abortion rights are convinced the landmark ruling is imperiled, with nearly two dozen states likely to impose sweeping bans if the conservative-led court overturns it.

Texas, Missouri and several other conservative-led states have already imposed new restrictions that have led some women to go to abortion-friendly states such as Illinois to get the procedure.

The new logistics center in Fairview Heights is operated by Planned Parenthood's abortion clinic in that Illinois suburb of St. Louis and the independent Hope Clinic for Women in nearby Granite City. The two cities are about 17 miles apart and are just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

The center, which opened quietly last month, helps women from outside of Illinois find travel, lodging and child care if they need help getting to the area for an abortion, and it connects them with funding sources.

Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said during a Zoom news conference the flood of women arriving from elsewhere shows "a post-Roe reality has already arrived in states like Missouri, Texas and the states in between."

She said the pending Supreme Court decision might worsen the situation.

"If Roe is overturned, we expect to see 14,000 patients from outside our service area in the first year," Rodriguez said, noting that it would be about double the number that the two clinics typically see annually.