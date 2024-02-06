All sections
NewsJuly 3, 2020
Log cabin nears completion on grounds of historic Thebes Courthouse
THEBES, Ill. — Thebes sits cheek and jowl with the Mississippi River, the geography and history that come with its position. Riding a bluff overlooking the river is the historic Thebes Courthouse, a two-story stone building with a basement whose grounds house a project dedicated to saving an 1800s log cabin...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Debbie Goins, volunteer, shows in-progress chinking work on a log cabin Tuesday at the historic Thebes, Illinois, courthouse and cemetery grounds.
Debbie Goins, volunteer, shows in-progress chinking work on a log cabin Tuesday at the historic Thebes, Illinois, courthouse and cemetery grounds.

THEBES, Ill. — Thebes sits cheek and jowl with the Mississippi River, the geography and history that come with its position. Riding a bluff overlooking the river is the historic Thebes Courthouse, a two-story stone building with a basement whose grounds house a project dedicated to saving an 1800s log cabin.

The courthouse itself is being restored. It was built in 1848 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. Originally built of stone and covered in plaster, the natural stone face is now exposed. The building’s basement still has the two original jail cells — one for men, one for women — and a lot of empty space that was probably used for offices, and plans are in the works to make the space more functional. Upstairs, the main courtroom is roughly complete, and includes old furniture and equipment, judge’s bench, witness stand, bookshelves with books from area schools and libraries. Events at the courthouse have included court re-enactments (local legend has it that Abraham Lincoln visited the courthouse; more concrete evidence shows John A. Logan argued cases there), demonstrations and other living history events, said Debbie Goins, volunteer with and president of the Thebes Historical Society.

Exhibits now include everything from the old Thebes High School trophies and yearbooks to a blanket made from wool raised by a local family’s sheep.

It’s a bit of a hodgepodge, Goins said, but the plan is to change that by completing repairs to a log cabin on the courthouse grounds and using it to showcase frontier life.

Goins’ father, Harold McNelly, now 82, started the project in 2018, she said. At the time, the log cabin was on Bean Ridge Road, outside Thebes, and through a grant from the Southern Foundation and several volunteers and private donors, the log cabin was rescued.

It was quite a process, Goins said.

“Volunteers tagged and numbered each log,” she said.

In-progress chinking work is seen on a log cabin Tuesday at the historic Thebes, Illinois, courthouse and cemetery grounds.
In-progress chinking work is seen on a log cabin Tuesday at the historic Thebes, Illinois, courthouse and cemetery grounds.
They disassembled the house, brought it to the courthouse grounds, and, log by log, rebuilt it on top of a new foundation, Goins said.

The chinking between logs is nearly complete, and is held in place by spray foam and chicken wire while it cures.

Inside, a loft was added, and a contractor installed a new roof.

The view is spectacular, Goins said. The Mississippi River is at the courthouse’s feet, but far enough downhill that it poses no threat to the grounds, which also include a historic cemetery.

Eventually, she said, weddings and other events will be possible on the grounds, and she’s looking forward to that.

“It’s been a long project, but it’s coming together,” Goins said.

Volunteers and donations are welcome. More information is on Facebook @ThebesCourthouse or at www.thebescourthouse.com.

A log cabin undergoing renovation is seen Tuesday at the historic Thebes, Illinois, courthouse and cemetery grounds.
A log cabin undergoing renovation is seen Tuesday at the historic Thebes, Illinois, courthouse and cemetery grounds.
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

