Locals observe World Day of Prayer, learn about Slovenia

World Day of Prayer is observed on the first Friday of March each year.

This year, locals came together at Jackson’s First Presbyterian Church to commemorate the day and learn about the lives of women in the central European country of Slovenia, which is this year’s World Day of Prayer host country.

“It fosters understanding and you get to know other people who are concerned about making the world better,” First Presbyterian member Jonell McNeely said.

McNeely, who helped organize the event, said funds collected in the offering taken during the service go to the organization World Day of Prayer USA and are then used for “projects to better the lives of women and children.”

She said the funds are distributed as grants throughout the world including the United States with a couple projects recently taking place in St. Louis.

Susan Loenneke of Jackson attends a World Day of Prayer event Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson. Jacob Wiegand

Although McNeely said the World Day of Prayer organization is not exclusively a women’s organization, it focuses on the problems faced by women and children.

“I just want them to feel closer to the women and children all over the world,” she said.