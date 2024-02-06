All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMarch 2, 2019
Locals observe World Day of Prayer, learn about Slovenia
World Day of Prayer is observed on the first Friday of March each year. This year, locals came together at Jackson’s First Presbyterian Church to commemorate the day and learn about the lives of women in the central European country of Slovenia, which is this year’s World Day of Prayer host country...
By Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
Shirley Weith, front left, and Pat Schwent, both of Jackson, and Roberta Brown and Susan Loenneke, back left and right, respectively, talk about discussion questions Friday during a World Day of Prayer event at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson. The day is commemorated each year on the first Friday in March.
Shirley Weith, front left, and Pat Schwent, both of Jackson, and Roberta Brown and Susan Loenneke, back left and right, respectively, talk about discussion questions Friday during a World Day of Prayer event at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson. The day is commemorated each year on the first Friday in March.Jacob Wiegand

World Day of Prayer is observed on the first Friday of March each year.

This year, locals came together at Jackson’s First Presbyterian Church to commemorate the day and learn about the lives of women in the central European country of Slovenia, which is this year’s World Day of Prayer host country.

“It fosters understanding and you get to know other people who are concerned about making the world better,” First Presbyterian member Jonell McNeely said.

McNeely, who helped organize the event, said funds collected in the offering taken during the service go to the organization World Day of Prayer USA and are then used for “projects to better the lives of women and children.”

She said the funds are distributed as grants throughout the world including the United States with a couple projects recently taking place in St. Louis.

Susan Loenneke of Jackson attends a World Day of Prayer event Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson.
Susan Loenneke of Jackson attends a World Day of Prayer event Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson.Jacob Wiegand

Although McNeely said the World Day of Prayer organization is not exclusively a women’s organization, it focuses on the problems faced by women and children.

“I just want them to feel closer to the women and children all over the world,” she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fellow First Presbyterian parishioner Roberta Brown helped McNeely organize the event.

“I like the unity. How even though we are so diverse, we come together and work together and praise the Lord together,” Brown said.

Diana Prince, originally of Minneapolis, and now Jackson, portrayed a Slovenian woman while taking part in the program.

Prince said she did not identify specifically with the woman she portrayed, but was reminded of how she was brought up when hearing the story of another Slovenian woman.

“A lot of the people are just the same as us,” Prince said. “They go through the same things we go through.”

McNeely said the event takes places locally each year at a different church in Cape Girardeau County. Although she has personally been involved since the 1950s, she believes the event got its start in the county in the 1940s.

Next year’s program is scheduled to take place at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson, with Zimbabwe acting as the host country.

jwiegand@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3643

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy