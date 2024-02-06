Locals look ahead to National Day of Prayer like no other

In a year perhaps unlike any other in living memory, Thursday’s National Day of Prayer may be taking on a greater significance in 2020.

“I have people in my family, some of them disbelievers, who are asking why COVID-19 is happening,” said John Gary, executive director of Cape Girardeau’s Gibson Recovery Center.

“I’m praying for people to see God’s miracles in this crisis,” he said.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox sees a silver lining in an extraordinarily difficult year.

“We’ve been so divisive for so long,” said Fox, who became the city’s chief elected official in 2018, “but I see things changing.

“The federal government put aside personal feelings this spring and came together to do good,” Fox said, a reference to the congressional bipartisanship that produced the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Maybe God can take this terrible coronavirus and use it as a healing force for the country as a whole,” Fox said.

Fox’s mayoral predecessor and longtime J.C. Penney store manager Harry Rediger goes a step further.

“It could be that this (pandemic) is a wakeup call from God,” Rediger said.

“We’ve got to get back to doing good,” he said. “But I’m fearful the future for my kids and grandkids will not be as bright.”

Emily Sachs, 21, is a May 2019 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University and now works for the university as an admissions counselor.