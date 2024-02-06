Local vigil held for fifth anniversary of Sandy Hook massacre

Anthony DiStefano holds a candle Thursday while singing "This Little Light of Mine" to close a candlelight vigil at Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau. It was one of many vigils held across the country to mark the fifth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre in Newtown, Connecticut. Sponsors included the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please.
