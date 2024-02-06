Local veterans group celebrates 78 years of Seabees

The Seabees don’t look a day over 78.

On March 7, a local chapter of the Seabee veterans group will be celebrating the special unit’s 78th anniversary with a birthday celebration at the Missouri’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Perryville. The ceremony will honor some 75 local veterans who served in the Construction Battalion — nicknamed Seabees — and will also include a chapter meeting prior to the celebration.

A hybrid of the Navy and Marine branches of the military, the Seabees are the naval Construction Battalion that has been involved in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Vice commander of the local Island 5 veterans chapter Thomas Meyer said the regional group first formed nearly a decade ago when a few veterans from this military battalion noticed the national Construction Battalion veteran group.

From there, a call was sent out to judge the need for a local Seabees group; Meyer said that call located Seabee veterans from all over Missouri and into Illinois.

“It’s a good camaraderie,” Meyer said of the formation of the local group. “We found that there’s a lot of Seabees locally that we didn’t know.”