Local Veterans Days events

First Pentecostal Church to hold service

The 18th Annual Veterans Honor Service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. There will be music, tributes and patriotic displays. Honored guests will be from military service support groups including the SAR, DAR, VFW, American Legion, DAV and the Patriot Guard Riders. Trumpeter Larry Herron will play.

There will be a flag line by Patriot Guard Riders, an antique military vehicle display by SEMO Military Vehicles Group and an MIA tribute and flag ceremony presents by American Legion Post 63. The guest speaker will be Dr. Mark H. Kinder, Lt. Col. USAF (retired) clinical psychologists with more than 20 years of experience.

Texas Roadhouse offers special meal

All veterans -- including all active, retired or former U.S. military -- can choose one of 10 entrees, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

Jackson Veterans Day parade to be held

Jackson Veterans Day parade will start at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 in front of First Baptist Church, will proceed up High Street toward the courthouse, turn left on Main Street and then left on Missouri Street. The parade will include two bands from Jackson High School and Oak Ridge High School, along with the American Legion color guard, Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts, restored military vehicles and more. There will be no service this year because the parade will be on Saturday.

Veterans Day event at Jackson High School

Jackson High School will hold a Veterans Day Assembly from 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 10 in the JHS auditorium. The American Legion color guard will present the flags and the school choir will perform. All branches of the military will be honored. The American Legion Post 158 voice of Democracy speech winner will give their speech and Dr. Tim Miller, a former teacher at JHS and retired veteran, will be the keynote speaker.

Veterans Day program at Central Junior High

The program begins at 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 10, in the auditorium at Central Junior High School, 205 Caruthers Ave. in Cape Girardeau. The program will include a presentation of colors by the Boy Scouts, a slideshow of area veterans and a small gift for all veterans in attendance.