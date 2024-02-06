All sections
NewsNovember 2, 2017

Local Veterans Days events

The 18th Annual Veterans Honor Service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. There will be music, tributes and patriotic displays. Honored guests will be from military service support groups including the SAR, DAR, VFW, American Legion, DAV and the Patriot Guard Riders. Trumpeter Larry Herron will play...

Shown is a scene from the 2016 Veterans Day parade in Jackson.
Shown is a scene from the 2016 Veterans Day parade in Jackson.Fred Lynch

First Pentecostal Church to hold service

The 18th Annual Veterans Honor Service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. There will be music, tributes and patriotic displays. Honored guests will be from military service support groups including the SAR, DAR, VFW, American Legion, DAV and the Patriot Guard Riders. Trumpeter Larry Herron will play.

There will be a flag line by Patriot Guard Riders, an antique military vehicle display by SEMO Military Vehicles Group and an MIA tribute and flag ceremony presents by American Legion Post 63. The guest speaker will be Dr. Mark H. Kinder, Lt. Col. USAF (retired) clinical psychologists with more than 20 years of experience.

Texas Roadhouse offers special meal

All veterans -- including all active, retired or former U.S. military -- can choose one of 10 entrees, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

Jackson Veterans Day parade to be held

Jackson Veterans Day parade will start at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 in front of First Baptist Church, will proceed up High Street toward the courthouse, turn left on Main Street and then left on Missouri Street. The parade will include two bands from Jackson High School and Oak Ridge High School, along with the American Legion color guard, Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts, restored military vehicles and more. There will be no service this year because the parade will be on Saturday.

Veterans Day event at Jackson High School

Jackson High School will hold a Veterans Day Assembly from 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 10 in the JHS auditorium. The American Legion color guard will present the flags and the school choir will perform. All branches of the military will be honored. The American Legion Post 158 voice of Democracy speech winner will give their speech and Dr. Tim Miller, a former teacher at JHS and retired veteran, will be the keynote speaker.

Veterans Day program at Central Junior High

The program begins at 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 10, in the auditorium at Central Junior High School, 205 Caruthers Ave. in Cape Girardeau. The program will include a presentation of colors by the Boy Scouts, a slideshow of area veterans and a small gift for all veterans in attendance.

KRCU Veterans Day breakfast planned

KRCU Public Radio and the Southeast Missouri University Foundation will honor area veterans at a Veterans Breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 8 a.m., at VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau. The program will begin with an invocation by retired U.S. Navy Capt. and Limbaugh Firm attorney Diane Howard, followed by the Posting of Colors. Thomas M. Meyer, U.S. Navy Seabee and Vietnam War veteran and member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, will lead the audience in the Pledge of Alliance. KRCU "Morning Edition" host and Southeast student Lindsey Grojean will sing the national anthem. The keynote speaker will be Rodney "Rocky" Sickmann, senior vice president of Budweiser accounts for Folds of Honor. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years and was one of 65 Americans taken hostage in Iran on Nov. 4, 1979. Sickmann remained a hostage for 444 days before being released Jan. 21, 1981. There is no cost to attend the breakfast, and all veterans and their families are welcome to attend. Breakfast will be provided by Ray's Plaza Banquet Center.

Veterans Day event at Capaha Park

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park at Broadway and West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. There will be a special speaker.

VFW Post 3838 to show memorabilia

VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway St. in Cape Girardeau, will sponsor this private collection of museum-quality items on Veterans Day. Free to the public! There will be a lunch served at noon.

Oran Veterans Day program set

Oran High School will host a Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov, 10, including the posting of colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem, recognition of every veteran in attendance and music from the school band and elementary choir. The guest speaker will be Col. Steve Ruffin, USAF (Ret.), a graduate of Oran High School. Winners of the Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen contests will read their winning essays.

Kelly High School to host veterans event

The program will be at 9 a.m. Nov. 10. No other details were available at press time.

-- From staff reports

