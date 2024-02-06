Local United Way to hold 'Transportation Conversation' for Cape County

The public is invited to comment on needs and solutions surrounding transportation in Cape Girardeau County during a "Transportation Conversation."
The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Shawnee Park Sports Complex at 1157 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.
According to a news release, surveys conducted last year by United Way of Southeast Missouri showed transportation was listed by employers, social service agencies and citizens as one of the top challenges facing members of the community. Spearheaded by UWSEMO, a transportation coalition was formed to explore needs and identify solutions.
The release states the coalition seeks to further understand how the Southeast Missouri community uses transportation, what causes transportation to be a challenge and how the group can work collectively to make improvements. UWSEMO approached industry experts, service organizations and others familiar with transportation needs and services to form the transportation coalition.
Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, said creating the coalition and hearing from the community are first steps.
"Creating lasting change is not an easy process with quick solutions. Even after ideas are identified, funding must be found to bring them to fruition. This kind of change happens over time and only with the support of our community," Shelton said in the release.
Those seeking more information on the transportation coalition or the event may email Shelton at elizabeth.shelton@unitedwayofsemo.org.
