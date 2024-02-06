Local United Way to hold 'Transportation Conversation' for Cape County

The public is invited to comment on needs and solutions surrounding transportation in Cape Girardeau County during a "Transportation Conversation."

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Shawnee Park Sports Complex at 1157 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release, surveys conducted last year by United Way of Southeast Missouri showed transportation was listed by employers, social service agencies and citizens as one of the top challenges facing members of the community. Spearheaded by UWSEMO, a transportation coalition was formed to explore needs and identify solutions.