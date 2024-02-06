All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 14, 2022

Local United Way to hold 'Transportation Conversation' for Cape County

The public is invited to comment on needs and solutions surrounding transportation in Cape Girardeau County during a "Transportation Conversation." The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Shawnee Park Sports Complex at 1157 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau...

Danny Walter

The public is invited to comment on needs and solutions surrounding transportation in Cape Girardeau County during a "Transportation Conversation."

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Shawnee Park Sports Complex at 1157 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release, surveys conducted last year by United Way of Southeast Missouri showed transportation was listed by employers, social service agencies and citizens as one of the top challenges facing members of the community. Spearheaded by UWSEMO, a transportation coalition was formed to explore needs and identify solutions.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The release states the coalition seeks to further understand how the Southeast Missouri community uses transportation, what causes transportation to be a challenge and how the group can work collectively to make improvements. UWSEMO approached industry experts, service organizations and others familiar with transportation needs and services to form the transportation coalition.

Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, said creating the coalition and hearing from the community are first steps.

"Creating lasting change is not an easy process with quick solutions. Even after ideas are identified, funding must be found to bring them to fruition. This kind of change happens over time and only with the support of our community," Shelton said in the release.

Those seeking more information on the transportation coalition or the event may email Shelton at elizabeth.shelton@unitedwayofsemo.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy