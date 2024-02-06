All sections
NewsJanuary 13, 2022

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
United Way of Southeast Missouri this week officially opened its grant application process for the 2022-2025 funding cycle. Grant applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. Feb. 4.

United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) has conducted surveys to find ways "that help move families and individuals away from need to self-sufficiency," the organization announced in a news release.

In the release, Ciera Schlie said through a series of studies, UWSEMO was able to figure out the common needs among families.

"UWSEMO recently conducted a series of six community conversations throughout the region, offered a community survey online and in print, and gathered information at a recent meeting of network partners," Schlie said. "The data revealed were similar to community needs identified in this process prior to the 2019-2022 funding cycle: affordable housing, reliable transportation, improved access to preventive and primary health care, and a greater emphasis on mental health care."

The grant application process, done by Community Investment Committee members and community volunteers, is multifaceted and "rigorous."

"The triple scoring of each application, the site visits and panel presentations, and the lengthy discussions among CIC members — the entire process takes several months," Schlie said.

To request a grant application, visit www.unitedwayofsemo.org.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

