United Way of Southeast Missouri this week officially opened its grant application process for the 2022-2025 funding cycle. Grant applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. Feb. 4.

United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) has conducted surveys to find ways "that help move families and individuals away from need to self-sufficiency," the organization announced in a news release.

In the release, Ciera Schlie said through a series of studies, UWSEMO was able to figure out the common needs among families.