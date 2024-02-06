Unemployment in three local counties, according to the most recently available figures from the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, remains notably lower than the statewide average of 2.8%, recorded in December.

Cape Girardeau: 2.1%.

Perry: 1.9%.

Scott: 2.2%.

Drilling down

Some of the highest unemployment numbers in the Show Me State may be found in the Bootheel.

Dunklin County, home to the county seat town of Kennett, is posting a 4.1% unemployment rate, highest in the state.