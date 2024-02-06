Local TV anchor-reporter finishes in Miss America's top 10

Isabelle Hanson, a reporter-anchor for KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, finished in the top 10 for Miss America 2022 -- and was named the winner of the talent competition for classical violin -- being awarded a $2,500 scholarship.

Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, was crowned Miss America on Thursday evening, winning a $100,000 scholarship, in the first Miss America contest not available on free TV since 1954.

The final night of competition could be viewed only via live streaming on NBC Universal's subscriber-based Peacock.

Miss America, which is no longer described as a beauty pageant, was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.