Local trooper honored by governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson presented five different Missouri Public Safety Medals for exemplary service to a total of 17 Missouri first responders from across the state and three civilians who assisted first responders in emergency situations during 2017.
Parson also proclaimed Tuesday as Missouri Public Safety Recognition Day in further recognition of acts of bravery and public service performed by Missouri public safety professionals.
"The public safety responders we honored today risked their own safety to directly confront violence, to race into burning buildings where people's lives were threatened, and they performed heroic, live-saving rescues to save dozens of people from record flash flooding," Parson said. "We honored others for their lifelong commitment to making communities stronger through their work to strengthen public safety professionalism and training. We also recognized civilians who made their own courageous sacrifices to come to assist first responders in dangerous emergency situations. I could not be prouder to stand with these outstanding men and women whose actions truly inspire."
Locally, Highway Patrolman Ryan Windham of Troop E was given the Public Safety Medal of Merit, which is awarded in recognition of brave actions above and beyond the call of normal duty that played a critical role in successfully resolving a situation that endangered public safety.
The honor comes from an incident on March 6, 2017 when Windham, who was on routine patrol on southbound Interstate 57 in Mississippi County when he observed a motor vehicle missing a front license plate. Windham followed the vehicle and activated his lights and siren and the driver refused to stop.
A pursuit ensued and ended when the driver slid off a roadway. As Windham approached the stopped car, the front-seat passenger fled on foot. The back-seat passenger exited and began firing a handgun at Windham.
Windham then returned fire and moved toward the rear of his patrol car for cover. The suspect fired at least six rounds, three of which struck Windham's vehicle, one hitting the vehicle's spotlight, directly in front of him.
A manhunt resulted in the capture of three occupants who were taken into custody. All three were felons and members of a violent gang with outstanding warrants for their arrests.
Windham's attention to detail and bravery under fire resulted in the apprehension of these violent offenders.
