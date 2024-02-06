Local trooper honored by governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson presented five different Missouri Public Safety Medals for exemplary service to a total of 17 Missouri first responders from across the state and three civilians who assisted first responders in emergency situations during 2017.

Parson also proclaimed Tuesday as Missouri Public Safety Recognition Day in further recognition of acts of bravery and public service performed by Missouri public safety professionals.

"The public safety responders we honored today risked their own safety to directly confront violence, to race into burning buildings where people's lives were threatened, and they performed heroic, live-saving rescues to save dozens of people from record flash flooding," Parson said. "We honored others for their lifelong commitment to making communities stronger through their work to strengthen public safety professionalism and training. We also recognized civilians who made their own courageous sacrifices to come to assist first responders in dangerous emergency situations. I could not be prouder to stand with these outstanding men and women whose actions truly inspire."

Locally, Highway Patrolman Ryan Windham of Troop E was given the Public Safety Medal of Merit, which is awarded in recognition of brave actions above and beyond the call of normal duty that played a critical role in successfully resolving a situation that endangered public safety.