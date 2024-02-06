The Missouri Department of Transportation's road closings map quickly became a meme during this month's flooding, with social media using captions such as "Missouri closed today. Try using another state."

But for actual area businesses, closing isn't that simple.

Widespread road closures meant major headaches.

"It's been a challenge," said Bootheel Area Rapid Transportation (BART) shuttle service manager Terry Tripp.

BART's five or so Missouri shuttles use Interstate 55 every day, she said, so when there's even a threat of closure, she and her colleagues have to come up with contingency plans.

"Because of the expected closure or the actual closure of it, you don't really know," Tripp said. "So you have to do what is best for the company and the passengers."

This week, that has meant they cross the river into Illinois to get there and back.

A plane sits on the tarmac of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Ben Matthews ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

"As far as locally, we've been able to do everything locally. Pick[ing] up people at their homes, we've done okay there," she said. "But that closure on I-55 shuts down a lot of people. Including us. It doesn't shut us down, but it slows us down."