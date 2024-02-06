Canned goods equal free holiday film viewing at the annual “Cans” Holiday Film Festival in Cape Girardeau.
Free holiday films for donors at Saturday’s festival will be screened at Cape Girardeau’s Marcus Wehrenberg Cape West 14 Cine movie theater all day and into the evening, according to a company news release.
Donations will go to The Salvation Army food pantry.
Salvation Army director Lt. Matt DeGonia said even though this is his first year in Cape Girardeau, he’s happy to continue this holiday tradition.
“Being able to provide cans and see a movie is a pretty neat trick, and that we benefit from it makes us glad,” DeGonia said.
For the food drive, the movie theater will show holiday classic films for guests who bring five or more canned goods between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.
One of three films will be available to view: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Elf” and “The Polar Express.”
With the five-can donation, in addition to a viewing Saturday, guests will receive a buy-one-get-one voucher for another $5 holiday classic film.
The selection includes “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “A Christmas Story” and “White Christmas.”
The Salvation Army’s biggest need is canned soup, meat and pasta, DeGonia said.
“We get a lot of canned vegetables and fruit,” DeGonia said, “but what’s really lacking in our pantry right now are soups, pastas and meats. Those would be most helpful, but we’ll take anything.”
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Salvation Army,” Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres said in the release. “In the fight against hunger, every can counts. Beyond receiving a free holiday film, we hope the community continues to embrace this as an opportunity to help those less fortunate when they need it the most.”
