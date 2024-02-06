Local teacher lauds toy company for Barbie with Down syndrome

The toy manufacturer Mattel released its first Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome last week.

The doll is dressed in a floral dress with the butterflies around the flowers. The flowers are yellow and blue, which are the colors associated with Down syndrome awareness. The doll also has a pink necklace that has three chevrons to represent the 21st chromosome, of which people with Down syndrome have three copies. In addition to the other accessories on the doll, there are pink braces many people with Down syndrome use to support their ankles and feet when they walk and stand.

According to the Mattel website, to make the doll, designers worked closely with the National Down Syndrome Society. The Barbie had been created with purpose for each design choice — from the sculpt of the face and body to the fashion the Barbie wears down to the orthopedics designed for the doll, the website says.

Hannah McFerron, a teacher at Blanchard Elementary School in Cape Girardeau who has a cousin with Down syndrome, said that as a teacher ,she sees the importance of learning inclusion and teaching acceptance every day to her students.

"If kids grow up with inclusion and acceptance around them, it will have a positive impact on our future," McFerron said. "This Barbie doll not only will be a great representation of the Down syndrome community, but it will also teach our children that not everyone looks the same and we all have unique qualities about ourselves that make us special."