Local Tea Party group to host discussion about sharia law

Usama Dakdok will speak at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau County Tea Party meeting at Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau.
Dakdok, author of an English translation of Islam’s holy book, the Quran, will speak about Sharia law’s compatibility with the United States Constitution and other related topics.
Dakdok was raised in Egypt in a Christian home and holds a master’s degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
