Local tax receipts running ahead of 2019 despite coronavirus

Cape Girardeau sales tax receipts for the first half of 2020 are running slightly ahead of where they were this time last year, despite disruption in many retail businesses this spring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the county’s use-tax revenue is running significantly ahead of last year’s pace, indicating strong growth of online commerce and other out-of-state purchases made by county residents and businesses.

Figures released by Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson on Thursday listed June’s sales tax receipts, which primarily reflected retail activity in May, at $660,924, up from last month when the county’s half-cent sales tax generated $551,149.

And although this month’s receipts were 2.9% below the $680,520 received in June 2019, the total for the first six months of this year is 1.4% above the amount generated by the tax in the first six months of last year.

“The numbers, I think, are solid,” Hudson told members of the County Commission as he went over the monthly tax spreadsheets during the commission’s meeting Thursday. He said it is “surprising” the coronavirus outbreak hasn’t had more of an impact on local retail activity since the virus spread into Missouri earlier this spring.

Hudson said he considers the retail sales tax data “good news” and an indication people are continuing to buy consumer goods in the county.