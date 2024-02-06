Local talent, tribute bands set to perform this summer in Jackson

The weather is warming and with it comes live music in area parks. The Jackson Municipal Band and local artists will start their Thursday night summer series June 6 and go until Aug. 8.

The concert series will be held at Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell in Jackson City Park. Each concert will begin at 7 p.m.

At each concert, the Municipal Band will have a guest following the performance. The guests at the first performance will be Trevor Finlay and Jen Friend.

For more information about the Jackson Municipal Band and their upcoming concerts, visit jacksonmunicipalband. org, the group’s Facebook page or email jacksonmunicipalband@gmail.com.

Jackson also will hold its Rockin’ the Rock Garden series Friday nights starting June 7, with all shows starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell.

This summer there will be two tribute bands coming to the shell according to the Jackson City Parks Concert series Facebook page: Grand Allusion from the St. Louis area, a Styx tribute band scheduled to perform July 7, and Echoes of Pompeii from Gary, Indiana, an 11-piece band (orchestra) recreating music by Pink Floyd, will play Aug 30. Both tribute band’s shows will start at 7 p.m.

Concerts are family friendly and free. Attendees are able to bring food and picnic baskets.

Jackson Municipal Band special guests

June 6 — Trevor Finlay and Jen Friend

June 13 — Emily Wallace

June 20 — Brandon Bates

June 27 – Chace Saunders

July 4 — Shades of Soul

July 11 — An enchanted evening with Storybook Entertainment