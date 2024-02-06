Local senior chosen for Missouri Scholars 100

High school senior Sadie Middleton of Jackson High School in Jackson has been selected for the 2023 Missouri Scholars 100, a statewide program that honors 100 of Missouri's top academic students in the graduating class of 2023.
Students will be recognized Sunday, April 30, at a luncheon at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia, Missouri.
In September, Middleton had also been named a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship.
In a previous interview, Middleton shared she is planning to major in linguistics and minor in music. She also said she is considering adding a second major in political science and going into international affairs or foreign policy.
Middleton said she imagines working for the U.S. Department of State or in some other governmental capacity. Middleton said she studied French in high school and, in college, will continue taking foreign language classes in Spanish and German. She is also thinking of learning Mandarin or some other Asian language.
Middleton is involved in her school's Cultural Connection club, which focuses on the humanities, reading books and plays, and watching movies from other cultures. She is on the cross-country team and serves as vice president of the Jackson High School chapter of the National Honor Society.
A news release from Jackson High School stated Missouri Scholars 100 is a program sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. Schools across Missouri were invited to nominate candidates for this statewide recognition.
The release also said selections are based primarily on a formula using the student's grade-point average and ACT or SAT score. Each student nominated first had to meet the criteria of an "Academic Decathlon", which included 10 events designed to ensure the student's academic strength. The student must have a minimum GPA of 3.750, a minimum ACT score of 29, or a minimum SAT score of 1,280, be ranked in the upper 10% of the class and take high-level courses in mathematics, science, English and foreign language. The student must also have excellent attendance, be an exemplary school citizen and be involved in the school activity program.
