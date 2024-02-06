Local senior chosen for Missouri Scholars 100

High school senior Sadie Middleton of Jackson High School in Jackson has been selected for the 2023 Missouri Scholars 100, a statewide program that honors 100 of Missouri's top academic students in the graduating class of 2023.

Students will be recognized Sunday, April 30, at a luncheon at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia, Missouri.

In September, Middleton had also been named a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship.

In a previous interview, Middleton shared she is planning to major in linguistics and minor in music. She also said she is considering adding a second major in political science and going into international affairs or foreign policy.