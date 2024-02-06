Local schools do not plan on teaching Critical Race Theory

As parents and educators across the country debate Critical Race Theory, leaders of area schools have one consensus -- it will not be taught in their classrooms.

According to Kristin Tallent, communications director for Cape Girardeau Public Schools, the district has no intention of teaching Critical Race Theory to its students.

"As a district, we follow the Missouri Learning Standards, which are set by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education," Tallent said. "That is always our North Star when it comes to establishing our curriculum."

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) learning standards define learning expectations for Missouri students from kindergarten to 12th grade. Critical Race Theory is not included in those standards.

DESE's learning standards do not dictate curriculum, according to the department's website. Local districts make their own decisions about curriculum, instructional strategies and textbooks.

Jackson R-2 School District follows Missouri's Learning Standards, according to Matt Lacy, the district's assistant superintendent.

Lacy said the district had no plans to teach Critical Race Theory in its schools.

In his opinion, it would not fit into curriculum for students in grades K-12.

"It's not something we've considered for K-12, even after researching it, just because it's a theory that's been developed and taught in upper-level courses in graduate school," Lacy said.

As of press time, the Scott City R-1 School District had not responded to several requests for comment on the issue.

What is Critical Race Theory?

Critical Race Theory first emerged in the mid-1970s. Legal scholars including Richard Delgado, Kimberle Crenshaw and civil rights lawyer Derrick Bell sought to examine the influence of race on United States law.

According to the American Bar Association, tenets of Critical Race Theory include:

Race is not a biological truth but rather a social construct.

Racism is embedded within all facets of society, including the legal system and government.

Racist events are not random but a manifestation of structural and systemic racism.

Critical Race Theory is not simply diversity and inclusion training, according to the ABA, but "a practice of interrogating the role of race and racism in society."

Christian school approaches

When asked if Saxony Lutheran High School intended to teach Critical Race Theory, principal Mark Ruark referred the Southeast Missourian to an article written by the Rev. Lucas Woodford. Woodford is president of Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod's Minnesota South District.

Woodford wrote that the ideology of Critical Race Theory "smacks up" against biblical teachings, that "fundamental biblical tenets displaced by the dogma of CRT are extensive and alarming."

In an email to the Southeast Missourian, Ruark wrote that as a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod High School, Saxony's stance on Critical Race Theory is the same as the Synod's.