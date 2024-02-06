Educators in Cape Girardeau County’s two largest school districts are working to become more sensitive and responsive to students who experience various forms of childhood trauma.

The combined enrollment of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson public school districts is approximately 9,600, and counselors in both districts say there’s a strong likelihood most of them either have or will experience at least one traumatic experience before they reach their 17th birthday.

“I don’t know if it’s becoming more prevalent or if we’re more aware of it,” said Jackson Middle School counselor Lauren Buchtmann, who added childhood trauma can include anything from parental divorce or death of a family pet to physical, sexual or emotional abuse.

“There’s a pretty long list of things that fall within the definition of trauma,” she said and explained they are also referred to as “adverse childhood experiences,” or ACEs.

In response, school districts across the state such as the ones in Cape Girardeau and Jackson are participating in the state’s recently enacted Trauma Informed Schools Initiative.

The Missouri Legislature created the initiative three years ago, authorizing the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to provide online resources to schools to help them work with students who have experienced various forms of trauma.

“It’s really a paradigm shift,” Buchtmann said and explained the initiative training is an ongoing process. “It’s a change in mindset that will continue to deepen and change over time. We can’t just flip a switch and say we’re a trauma informed school.”

Through the Trauma Informed Schools Initiative, teachers, counselors and administrators are learning how to better understand the causes of childhood trauma and how they can be supportive and help students work through various issues. Buchtmann said these issues, when left unaddressed, can have a negative impact on the emotional and physical well being of students as well as their ability to learn.

“We have a goal of keeping our students safe, to create a safe and supportive environment for them, and to help them continue to learn,” Buchtmann said. “The trauma informed approach helps us understand we have many students who have experienced some type of trauma and understand what’s impacting their behavior.”

Although Missouri does not mandate school participation in the initiative, districts such as the ones in Cape Girardeau and Jackson realize trauma-sensitive training can help students cope with whatever is going on in their lives and can help lead to a positive learning experience in the classroom and a successful transition into adulthood.

Kati Knaup, counselor at Blanchard Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, said staff awareness of the Trauma Informed Schools Initiative has been building for several years. The district began formal trauma sensitivity training last week.