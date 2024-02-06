Local school districts share similar cellphone policies

According to the rules laid out for high schoolers, cellphones are permitted "in the morning before school, in the hallways between classes, at lunch and during privilege time."

Although phones are banned during class time, the handbook leaves that policy to the discretion of individual teachers, who may choose to allow them. Using a device to take photos or videos, such as the ones cited by Charleston High School, is strictly prohibited.

Junior High School students in Jackson, similarly, are permitted to use their phones during approved times or otherwise with a teacher's permission. "Inappropriate internet usage or app usage," using the camera feature without permission, playing sound that "reaches farther than the person sitting next to you," or wearing more than one earbud are forbidden.

Kristin Tallent, communications director for Cape Girardeau School District, referred to the "technology misconduct" section of the student discipline board policy manual, which is more concise than its counterpart in Jackson. In addition to cellphones, the document forbids all "personal electronic devices," including pagers, personal digital assistants and laptops during the school day. Again, there is a clause permitting use with the permission of a teacher or principal.

The area of the document preceding the technology misconduct section, which bans kissing and other inappropriate "public displays of affection," includes a prohibition on "sexting," sending sexually charged text messages.

According to the Cape Girardeau policy, a student's first violation of the general cellphone rules results only in a warning and confiscation of the cellphone for the rest of the school day.

The first sexting violation, however, is punishable by a "principal/student conference, detention or in-school suspension," in addition to confiscation.